Divya Deshmukh, India’s new chess star, looks set to checkmate the world

At just 18, Divya Deshmukh already boasts a chess career that sparkles with precocious victories and a meteoric rise. Her recent triumph at the World Junior Girls Chess Championship marks a big leap for the whiz in the last 12 months, who has been winning titles from a young age; it’s one of her crowning achievements thus far.



In May, Divya had another success: she clinched the Sharjah Challengers, one of the strong Open tournaments. She was also a member of the Indian team, which won (jointly with Russia) in the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad. Being in the same team as five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand must have been a memorable experience for the then 14-year-old. Divya became the fourth Indian after Koneru Humpy (2001), Harika Dronavalli (200 8) and Soumya Swaminathan (2009) to win the World Junior Girls crown in Gandhinagar. Justifying her top billing, she secured the U-20 title in convincing fashion (10/11), which included nine victories and just two draws. Having a performance rating of 2520, besides gaining 8 rating points, were the other highlights of her successful campaign. As a matter of fact, Divya broke into the top 20 of women’s live world rankings (with a rating of 2464)





Expressing happiness upon winning the World Junior Girls title, Divya said: “I'm very happy. Feeling blessed. I want to thank the Almighty, family and coaches for my success." “It was an amazing performance. She can follow in Koneru Humpy's footsteps. Her high score shows great assurance and skill,’’ said Chennai GM Sundararajan Kidambi, lauding the youngster’s top-notch performance. R B Ramesh, who has coached India and India 2 to bronze medals at the Chess Olympiad (2014 and 2022), echoed the same: “It is good that Divya has been winning some of the strong events in recent times. It is a good sign for Indian women's chess.”



Her rise to glory Divya’s talent came to the fore in 2014, when she clinched the World U-10 girls title at the age of 8. Winning one more World (U-12 Girls) title in 2017 validated the fact that she had made good progress. "Thirteen years of hard work, countless hours of practice, and the constant encouragement from my family have culminated in this achievement," Divya reflected on her rise as a chess player. Her parents are both doctors. Jitendra Deshmukh and Namrata Deshmukh have played a key role in their daughter’s tremendous growth. How much have parents played a part in your chess growth? Divya was effusive in her praise, saying: “They have played the most important role. I have been really lucky in this respect. They are to be credited for my success.”





From 2022, Divya’s results improved a lot. She won her maiden National Women’s title in Bhubaneswar, and followed it up by winning an individual bronze medal (7/9) on the fifth board for India 2 at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai. In 2023, she achieved many firsts, besides cementing her place as one of India’s top women players. The Nagpur-based youngster started the year by sealing her second National Women’s crown in Kolhapur. Winning the Asian Women’s title showed her ascendancy was for real.This victory earned her a spot at the Women’s World Cup. She made a mark in Baku in the knockout format, outwitting GM Hoang Thanh Trang in the first round before going down to eventual winner Aleksandra Goryachkina in the next round.



Divya’s big moment came at the beginning of September, when she clinched the Tata Steel India Women’s Rapid title ahead of reigning Women’s World champion Ju Wenjun, former Women’s World champion Anna Ushenina and former World Rapid champion Koneru Humpy. Coming in as a last-minute replacement for Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya stole the thunder in the City of Joy. Despite starting as the last seed, she performed like a seasoned professional, posting victories over Humpy, Dronavalli Harika and Irina Krush, besides gaining a whopping 181 rating points. Her goal in 2024 After winning the rapid event in Kolkata, her results have been good. Can she pinpoint reasons for that? Divya was candid: “I've been focusing on improving my game in the last two years. I don’t think there is any specific reason for my good results. They were good even before that. Of course, winning the title in Kolkata was amazing.” Having a rating gain of 71 points in the last one year showed that her hard work has paid off. The first half of 2024 has gone exceedingly well for her. It was a baptism of fire at the Tata Steel Challengers, but Divya had her bright moments, pulling off upset wins over GMs Jaime Santos Latasa and Liam Vrolijk.



