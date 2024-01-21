‘Divorced for a few months now’: Sania’s family clarifies after Shoaib Malik weds Pak actor

In a statement issued on Sunday (January 21), the family of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza said that she and former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik have been divorced for a “few months”.

The statement came a day after Shoaib announced his second marriage to popular Pakistani actress Sana Javed in Karachi.

In the statement, Sania's team and family urge fans to give the tennis legend space and privacy during the “sensitive period of her life” and refrain from making any speculations.

“Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well- wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," said the statement issued by the Mirza Family and Team Sania.

While rumours of the couple getting divorced have been doing the rounds since 2022, Shoaib confirmed it on Saturday by releasing his wedding photograph on social media platform X with his new wife, with the words "And We created you in pairs".

Shoaib and Sania have rarely been seen together in the last couple of years. Just a few days back Shoaib unfollowed the Indian star on Instagram.

Their five-year-old son Izaan lives with Sania.

‘Sania asked for khula’

A family source told PTI that Sania had initiated the divorce proceedings.

"It was a 'khula'. I do not wish to comment beyond this," said the source. Khula refers to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

Shoaib and Sania had got married in the Indian player's hometown Hyderabad in April 2010 and they used to live in Dubai.

The social media posts by the 37-year-old Sania also indicated that she was under stress.

About a week ago she posted on Instagram, "When something disturbs the peace of your heart, let it go," along with a picture of herself, standing before a mirror with eyes closed.

Two days back also she posted a story on instagram, indicating the turmoil within.

"Marriage is hard, Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard, Choose your hard. being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard.”

"Communication is hard. No communicating is hard. Life will never be easy. I will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely," she had posted.

The 30-year-old Sana Javed who has starred in a number of hit drama serial and also acted in Pakistani films had married singer Umair Jaiswal in 2020 at a simple ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But, two months earlier, reports about their divorce emerged.

Sania, one of India's greatest tennis players had announced her retirement last year.

In a career spanning 20 years, where she won 43 WTA doubles titles and one singles trophy, Sania was seen as a trailblazer for women in sport.

(With inputs from agencies)