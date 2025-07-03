Diogo Jota accident: How it happened

A car accident resulting from a blown tyre of the Lamborghini that Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva were travelling in has resulted in their tragic deaths on Thursday morning in northern Spain. The 28-year-old Liverpool forward’s demise came just two weeks after his wedding.

Blown tyre

According to Spanish authorities, the two brothers died when the car tumbled and caught fire after the crash, reported the Daily Mail.

The Liverpool forward‘s Lamborghini reportedly suffered a blown tyre while overtaking another vehicle on the A-52 near Cernadilla in the province of Zamora. The area is close to the Portuguese border.

Lamborghini burst into flames

According to reports in local media, the Lamborghini veered off the road, rolled over and then went up in flames, killing both Liverpool Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. Although emergency service personnel rushed to the spot but the duo could not be saved.

“The 1-1-2 Castilla y León operations room received several calls reporting a vehicle accident at Km. 65 of the A-52, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora. A car was reported to have been involved in an accident and the vehicle was on fire,” Emergency responders in the Castilla and Leon region said in a statement as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

It further stated that the Zamora Traffic Police, the Zamora Provincial Council Fire Brigade, and the Sacyl Emergency Coordination Center (CCU) were informed about the accident.

“From there, a Medical Emergency Unit (UME) and the Primary Care Medical Staff (MAP) from the Mombuey Health Center were sent, who confirmed the death of two people on the scene,” added the statement.

Close to Portugal border

According to media reports, the incident took place on a stretch of the highway frequently used by motorists travelling from northern Portugal to ports in Santander or Bilbao, or heading northeast toward France.

A report in the Spanish daily ABC saidthat following the crash, the blaze from the mangled vehicle started to spread in the surrounding vegetation. The flames were doused by the firefighters who collaborated with the emergency medical services and the Civil Guard.