Did Vinesh Phogat receive ‘Rs 16 crore prize money’? Husband Somvir Rathee clarifies

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s husband Somvir Rathee has urged everyone not to spread false news of her getting a cash prize of Rs 16 crore from various companies, businessmen and political parties after her return from the Paris Olympics 2024.

Vinesh had to endure the disappointment of being disqualified from competing in the women’s wrestling final after she was found to be overweight by 100 grams. Even though she appealed in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a silver, it was rejected.

Following her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign, Vinesh decided to retire from wrestling.

She returned to India to a rousing welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IG) in New Delhi on Saturday (August 17). After her arrival, congratulatory messages have been coming in.

Amid all those messages, there was a post shared on social media which listed out several organisations’ names claiming to have given prize money to Vinesh.

Now, Vinesh’s wrestler husband Rathee has stated that it is fake news and some have done it for “cheap publicity”.

“Vinesh Phogat has not received any money from the following organizations, businessmen, companies and parties. All of you are our well-wishers, please do not spread false news. This will not only harm us but will also harm social values. This is just a means to gain cheap popularity,” Rathee posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account in Hindi.