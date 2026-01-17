India Open badminton: Mia Blichfeldt calls out 'highly unprofessional' conditions

The India Open badminton tournament, currently being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, has attracted attention for all the wrong reasons, with several overseas players speaking out about poor playing conditions.

Also Read: Denmark's Blichfeldt slams ‘unhealthy’ stadium conditions at India Open

The spotlight on the conditions intensified after Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt raised concerns about the standards at the venue.

'Unacceptable' playing conditions at India Open

Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt criticised the “unacceptable” and “highly unprofessional” conditions at the ongoing India Open, saying it was “very difficult to see how a World Championship could be held here”.

Earlier editions of the Super 750 tournament were staged at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall within the same complex.

“The past few days in India have been tough – tougher than I honestly expected. I had mentally prepared myself for ‘the worst’ once again, but the conditions surrounding us are simply unacceptable and highly unprofessional,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“We are here to perform and stay focused on our preparations, both on and off the court. Unfortunately, under these circumstances, it becomes extremely difficult to focus solely on competing and delivering our best performance.

“Everyone is stressed and frustrated by the conditions we are being met with at a World Tour Super 750 event. At first, you try to laugh it off, but in the end, it is neither funny nor fair to the players or anyone participating in this event.”

Bird droppings halt match

Following Blichfeldt’s criticism, further incidents were reported at the venue.

On Thursday (January 15), play was halted during a match involving India’s HS Prannoy after bird droppings were spotted on the court. Earlier, there were also reports of a monkey being seen in the stands.

Also Read: Who is Ayush Shetty? India’s rising badminton star wins US Open

Danish badminton player Anders Antonsen withdrew from the tournament, citing severe air pollution in New Delhi.

“I am glad that this issue is finally receiving the attention it deserves, and I truly hope for better conditions for us players in the future if we are to continue competing in India,” Blichfeldt further wrote.

“Sadly, under the current circumstances, I find it very difficult to see how a World Championship could be held here. I hope the officials will do more to ensure proper conditions and better protection for the players in the future,” she concluded.

BWF issues clarification

On Thursday, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) issued a detailed statement acknowledging the concerns while outlining the measures taken during the event.

“Managing factors related largely to seasonal conditions, such as the haze and cold weather affecting the air quality and temperature inside the venue, has posed challenges this week,” the statement said.

“However, our assessments confirm that the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade from KD Jadhav Stadium, offering improved infrastructure.

“While some areas of implementation, including general cleanliness and hygiene plus animal control, have required attention, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has acted promptly to address these concerns.”

Also Read: Tanvi becomes first Indian female in 17 years to secure badminton world junior medal

The BWF reiterated that the move away from the KD Jadhav Stadium was aimed at meeting international standards.