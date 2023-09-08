CSK captain MS Dhoni plays golf with Donald Trump; photos, video go viral

India's World Cup-winning captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni enjoyed a friendly round of golf with former President of the United States of America Donald Trump, in New Jersey, USA.

Trump hosted the wicketkeeper-batter to play golf at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

A picture of the two and a video of them playing have gone viral on social media.

In the group picture, Dhoni is seen in his vintage long hair while Trump was wearing a red coloured MAGA (Make America Great Again) cap.

The dasher from Ranchi was also seen enjoying the quarterfinal match between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the US Open in New York a day earlier.

Dhoni had led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title earlier this year. The 42-year old had undergone a surgery on his left knee in June.