Cricketers can't come, but Pak hockey players allowed to play in India

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Pakistan's hockey team will not be stopped from competing in next month's Asia Cup in India, a sports ministry source said on Thursday.

"We are not against any team competing in India in a multi-national competition. But bilateral is different," the source said.

"International sports demands that we cannot back out from competing. Russia and Ukraine are at war but they show up at multi-national events," he added.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar India from August 27 September 7.

On a query whether India will be allowed to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup of cricket in September, the source said, "The BCCI is yet to reach out on this. We will address this when they approach us." PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)