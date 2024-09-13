Chess Olympiad 2024 | Gukesh leads as India outwit Iceland

Budapest (Hungary), Sept 13 (PTI) The Indian men's team got off to another 3-0 start, led by D Gukesh's triumph over H Stefansson of Iceland, in the second round of the 45th chess Olympiad here on Thursday.

With back-to-back victories, the Indian men had little to worry against Iceland which came up with a gritty performance before finally giving up.

Harikrishna was the only Indian stretched as he had to work hard to carve out an elusive victory.

The Indian eves also scored another 3.5-0.5 win over Czech Republic to make their presence felt.

While it was Vantika Agrawal who gave away half a point in the first round, Tania Sachdev was the one settling for a draw in this round while the other three team-mates won at ease.

Grandmaster Gukesh emerged as the player to watch, showcasing his growth into a true master of the chessboard.

In an equal middle game, the Chennai prodigy made a bold decision, sacrificing a pawn in a move that did not sound good initially. But the Chennai lad broke through in a style reminiscent of the legendary Garry Kasparov on the other flank.

With Praggnanandhaa rested in the second round, Vidit Gujrathi took charge and delivered perfectly with his Caro Kann.

Arjun Erigaise came up with some great manoeuvres to win his game, while Harikrishna was still looking for a favourable outcome as he approached the final time control.

In the Women’s section Harika and Vantika came up with expected victories against lower ranked Czech ladies but Tania Sachdev had to be satisfied with a half point on the last board.

The Indian eves had no troubles on the remaining boards and took home 3.5 points for the second day running. PTI

