Chess: Grandmasters Vaishali and brother Praggnanandhaa create history

Vaishali Rameshbabu, sister of GM R Praggnanandhaa, has created history by becoming India’s third female chess Grandmaster after surpassing 2500 FIDE rating to earn the Grandmaster title at the IV El Llobregat Open in Spain on Friday (December 1).

Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali are the first Grandmaster siblings in history. Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli are the other two Indian female Grandmasters. Overall, Vaishali is India’s 84th Grandmaster.

At the 4th edition of the Llobregat Open Chess Tournament at the Can Massallera complex in Sant Boi de Llobregat, near Barcelona, Vaishali Turkish FM Tamer Tarik Selbes (2238) in the second round to surpass the 2500 rating. She has started the tournament with two wins in a row.

The tournament is being played from November 30 to December 8 (Nine rounds of play).

While Vaishali became a GM at the age of 22, her brother Praggnanandhaa attained the title of GM at the age of 12 years in June 2018.

“I am very happy to finally complete the title. It’s just two rounds. I am also focusing on the tournament. But I am really happy with the GM title,” told Chess.com.

“I’ve finally achieved a goal of mine since I started playing chess. I was so close to it so, I was really excited but there was some pressure as well. My game was not so good in the middle but somehow, I managed to win.

“I have qualified for the candidates and hopefully win this tournament,” she added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa.

“Huge congrats, @chessvaishali, on becoming the third female Grandmaster from India and the first from Tamil Nadu! 2023 has been splendid for you. Alongside your brother @rpragchess, you've made history as the first sister-brother duo to qualify for the #Candidates tournament. Adding to the glory, you are now the first-ever Grandmaster siblings.

“We're immensely proud of your achievements, and your remarkable journey is an inspiration to aspiring chess enthusiasts and a testament to women's empowerment in our state!” Stalin posted on X (Twitter).

Rameshbabu and Nagalakshmi are the parents of Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa. Rameshbabu credited his wife for the children’s successes in an interview in August this year.

“I must credit my wife, who accompanies them to tournaments and is very supportive. She takes great care (of the two),” Rameshbabu told PTI.

A bank employee, Rameshbabu never had too much idea about chess before he decided that his children, daughter Vaishali and son Praggnanandhaa needs to cut down on watching television.

“We had introduced Vaishali to chess so as to cut down on her TV viewing habits as a child. As it happened, the two children liked the game and decided to pursue it,” Rameshbabu recalled. “We are happy that the two are enjoying playing chess and also doing well thanks to their passion for chess.”

“Though I don’t know much about the game, I have been following his progress in the tournament keenly. I can’t be more proud of Pragg’s (that’s how he refers to his son) performance,” said Rameshbabu.