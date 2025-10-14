Cape Verde qualify for FIFA World Cup; here’s list of 5 smallest countries in WC history

Cape Verde on Monday (October 13) became the second smallest country by population to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the US, Mexico and Canada.

The archipelago of volcanic islands off the western coast of Africa defeated Eswatini 3-0 in Praia, Cape Verde, to win its group in African qualifying for the men’s football World Cup.

A record 48 teams will play in the 2026 World Cup.

Dailon Livramento scored in the 48th minute, Willy Semedo in the 54th and Stopira in stoppage time to secure the home victory and first place in Group D. At the final whistle, fans chanted in the stands while players celebrated on the field.

It will be the second smallest country by population to feature in the tournament after Iceland in 2018.

Know more about Cape Verde

Cape Verde has about 525,000 inhabitants and is ranked 70th in the FIFA men's world ranking. The 10 volcanic islands in the archipelago have a combined land area of about 4,033 square kilometres, and Praia is the capital. It is on the southern coast of Santiago island.

The nation earned a spot at the 2026 World Cup by finishing first in their African qualifying group ahead of Cameroon, one of the continent’s top football powers.

The country which won independence from Portugal in 1975, has appeared at the Africa Cup of Nations four times, and reached the quarterfinals in 2013 and 2023.

Discovered in 1460

According to Cape Verde’s government website, Cape Verde archipelago was discovered in 1460 by Italian and Portuguese navigators. Santiago was the most favourable island for settlement, and thus settlement began there in 1462.

“Given their strategic position on the routes connecting Europe, Africa, and Brazil, the islands served as trading and supply centres, with particular emphasis on the slave trade. The archipelago quickly became a centre for the concentration and dispersal of humans, plants, and animals. With the abolition of the slave trade and the constant deterioration of climatic conditions, Cape Verde fell into decline and began to live on a poor, subsistence economy,” it added.

“In 1991, following the country’s first multiparty elections, a parliamentary democracy was established with all the institutions of a modern democracy,” it stated.

Here’s a look at the tiniest countries in World Cup history, based on their population when they appeared at the tournament.

Iceland

With a population of just over 350,000, Iceland became the smallest country to reach the World Cup when it qualified for the tournament in Russia in 2018.

That was two years after the team famously eliminated England to reach the quarterfinals of the 2016 European Championship.

In Russia, Iceland managed a draw against Argentina but losses to Croatia and Nigeria placed it last in its World Cup group.

Cape Verde

The island nation off the coast of West Africa has about 525,000 inhabitants.

Of the countries that have qualified so far for next year's World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, it is by far the smallest.

Paraguay

The South American country had an estimated population of just under 1 million when it appeared at the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

Trinidad and Tobago

The Caribbean country of Trinidad and Tobago won an international playoff to earn its first and only World Cup appearance in 2006 in Germany.

With a population of 1.3 million, it was the smallest country in that tournament by some margin.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland had an estimated 1.4 million inhabitants when it reached the 1958 World Cup.

Countries that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 so far

United States, Mexico, Canada (automatically as hosts)

Africa: Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia.

Asia: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, Uzbekistan.

Oceania: New Zealand

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay.





History made, Cabo Verde are @FIFAWorldCup bound! 🇨🇻@fcfcomunica will make their @FIFAWorldCup debut in Canada, Mexico and the United States next year! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NvQQHOI7SV — FIFA (@FIFAcom) October 13, 2025





