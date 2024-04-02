Candidates Chess 2024: India all set to to make the right moves

Indian chess fans will be waiting with bated breath as the Candidates gets underway in Toronto, Canada on Thursday (April 4). Three Indians – R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi — qualified for the Open section, which has created a lot of excitement in the country. Besides, India’s Koneru Humpy and Vaishali Rameshbabu made the cut for the women’s Candidates, which will take place simultaneously for the first time.

Five Indians competing in such a marquee event show the fact that India has become a powerhouse in chess.

Candidates has a nice mix of experience and youth. Winning the tournament matters the most in the Candidates, which makes it a riveting spectacle. If one finishes second or eighth, it has little significance because of the format's winner-takes-all nature.

Praggnanandhaa, the dark horse

World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana, who triumphed in the 2018 Candidates, will start as a favourite in the Open section, while Praggnanandhaa can be termed a dark horse in the tournament.

Caruana had a great 2023, winning four tournaments: Superbet Chess Classic, USA Championship Sinquefield Cup and St Louis Rapid & Blitz. Importantly, the 31-year-old clinched the overall Grand Chess Tour title for the first time. Plus, he qualified for the Candidates, coming third in the World Cup. He has also regained his No. 2 spot in the world rankings. Heading into the event, Caruana has played only four classical games this year (American Cup, one win, three draws) but has a positive score even though it’s a small sample size. He is playing his fifth consecutive Candidates, displaying his remarkable consistency.

Caruana is the best-prepared player among the elite players and he strives to win every game (whether it’s white or black), which makes him a favourite. After faltering in his last two Candidates, the American No. 1 will be looking to make amends this time.

World No. 3 Hikaru Nakamura reinvented his skills as a classical chess player in 2022, winning the Grand Prix Series. The five-time American champion had a successful 2023, triumphing the Norway Chess and American Cup. Making the cut for Candidates (coming second in Grand Swiss) was one of the high points for him last year. Despite being the busiest and most popular chess streamer, Nakamura has maintained his level as a top player, an incredible feat. He has played only three classical games in 2024 (2/3). However, he has been preparing hard for the event by opting out of important over-the-board tournaments. One of his training methods is competing regularly in online blitz events, which has worked wonders for him in all three formats. He can be considered the second-best bet in Toronto.

Viswanathan Anand picks his favourites

Who is your pick to win the Open section of Candidates? Five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand has this to say: ”Going by their past performances and last year's performances, Caruana and Nakamura are my favourites to win the Candidates."

Most chess experts don’t consider Ian Nepomniachtchi a strong contender for the crown. After losing the World title match to Ding Liren last year, he has not had the best results, dropping many rating points. However, world No. 7 cannot be counted out because he won the last two Candidates (2021 & 2022) in a convincing fashion. Nepomniachtchi will be fighting for the top spot if he surges ahead in the first half.