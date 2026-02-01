Budget 2026: With eye on Olympics, Khelo India mission gets a push

Presenting the Budget 2026-27, Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the launch of a Khelo India mission to focus on systemic development of training centres and coaches over the next decade. The proposal is set to strengthen government's flagship Khelo India programme that aims to scout grassroots-level sporting talent in the country.

FM said the mission will facilitate an integrated talent development programme through inter-linking pathways.

Also read: Exclusive | Rahul Dravid on T20 World Cup: India favourites but need ‘bit of luck’

Launched in 2017, the Khelo India programme, an initiative by the government, aims to revive sports culture and promote holistic development among children and youth through sports. Its primary objective was to hold national-level competitions across age groups for talent identification. The initiative focuses on talent identification, and utilisation and upgradation of sports infrastructure in the country.

Sports sector development

In her budget speech, Sitharaman said, "Sports sector provides multiple means of employment, skilling and job opportunities. Taking forward the systematic nurturing of sports talent which is set in motion through the Khelo India programme, I propose to launch a Khelo India mission to transform the sports sector over the next decade," she added.

Also read: Aim to bring India among top five countries in sports by 2047: Mansukh Mandaviya

"The mission will facilitate: (a) an integrated talent development pathway supported by training centres which are foundational, intermediate and elite levels; (b) systematic development of coaches and support staff; (c) integration of sports science and technology; (d) competitions and leagues to promote sports culture and provide platforms; (e) development of sports infrastructure for training and competition." The Finance Minister also said India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for high quality and affordable sports goods.

"I proposed a dedicated initiative for sports goods that will promote manufacturing, research and innovation in equipment design as well as material sciences," she said.

Sports infrastructure

The announcement comes ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which India will be hosting. Notably, India is also bidding to host the Olympic Games in 2036.

A Sports Ministry-appointed task force led by national badminton player Pullela Gopichand had recently advocated for a greater emphasis on building a pool of high-quality coaches.

Also read: India's 2036 Olympics dream: IOC pauses bidding process



It has proposed a Target Olympic Podium Scheme for coaches to ensure that they are provided financial support similar to what elite athletes are getting to enhance India's medal prospects going forward.