Bengaluru FC blank Mumbai City FC 5-0, enter ISL semifinals

Bengaluru, Mar 29 (PTI) Bengaluru FC pulled off the biggest win in ISL playoffs history, thrashing Mumbai City FC 5-0 to progress to the semifinals here on Saturday.

Suresh Singh Wangjam (9’) opened the scoring, followed by goals from Edgar Mendez (42’), Ryan Williams (62’), Sunil Chhetri (76’), and Jorge Pereyra Diaz (83’), with Bengaluru converting five out of their six on-target shots into goals.

Bengaluru FC will face FC Goa in the semifinals across two legs on April 2 and April 6, while Mumbai City FC have been eliminated from the competition.

The Blues discovered early inroads through Ryan Williams in the ninth minute, as the attacker laid in a low cross inside the Mumbai City FC box.

Thaer Krouma could not control the pace put behind the pass though, leading to a disarrayed interception that was met by Suresh Singh Wangjam and drilled into the bottom right corner.

The visitors had a chance to equalise 13 minutes later, as Brandon Fernandes stepped up on a corner kick and served in a probing delivery for Nathan Rodrigues. The latter met the cross perfectly but nodded it off target on his left side.

Situation got complicated for the Islanders when Williams earned a spot-kick before the half-time, as he was brought down in the penalty area by Hmingthanmawia Ralte.

Edgar Mendez converted the opportunity with impeccable ease, depositing the ball into the centre of the goal in the 42nd minute to double the Blues’ lead.

Bengaluru FC continued to be offensive despite having a two-goal cushion.

Suresh pressed proactively to win the ball back near the halfway mark in the 62nd minute and pierced open Mumbai City FC’s high defensive line with a slick pass that resulted in Williams receiving it on the right side and slotting into the bottom left corner of the net past Phurba Lachenpa.

Chhetri joined the scoring spree in the 76th minute with a long-distance stunner that caught the Islanders aback.

As the Islanders pushed numbers ahead to cut the deficit, they ended up conceding ample space at the back and Jorge Pereyra Diaz spotted and served Chhetri a straightforward pass that the striker shot from outside of the box to the high centre of the goal with exceptional accuracy.

Diaz got his name on the scoresheet against his former team, as Alberto Noguera, also an ex-Mumbai City FC star, showed timely awareness to lay the striker a pass in the middle of the box in the 83rd minute.

The forward pounced upon the chance, netting the ball into the bottom right corner to cap off a captivating five-star performance for the home side. PTI

