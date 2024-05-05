Bajrang Punia provisionally suspended for not giving dope sample; wrestler questions decision
In the Paris Olympics year, this suspension casts a shadow over Punia participating in forthcoming competitions or in the trials for the Olympics
The two-time Commonwealth Games champion wrestler has been provisionally suspended for refusing to give his dope sample during the trials held at Sonipat in March. In the Paris Olympics year, this suspension casts a shadow over Punia participating in forthcoming competitions or the trials for the Olympics.
The NADA officials tried to collect a sample for a dope test from Punia but he did not stay back even for the third-fourth place bout. For Punia had stormed off in a huff after being eliminated and losing to Rohit Kumar.
Meanwhile, questioning NADA's decision, Punia wrote on X (formerly Twitter): I want to clarify the news about me being asked to take a dope test. He claimed that he had never refused to give his sample to NADA officials, "I requested them to first answer me as to what action they they took on the expired kit they brought to take my sample and then take my dope test". His lawyer will reply to this letter in time, he added in his post.