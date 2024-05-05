Bajrang Punia provisionally suspended for not giving dope sample; wrestler questions decision

Tokyo Olympics medallist Bajrang Puni has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti Doping agency (NADA).

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion wrestler has been provisionally suspended for refusing to give his dope sample during the trials held at Sonipat in March. In the Paris Olympics year, this suspension casts a shadow over Punia participating in forthcoming competitions or the trials for the Olympics.

The NADA officials tried to collect a sample for a dope test from Punia but he did not stay back even for the third-fourth place bout. For Punia had stormed off in a huff after being eliminated and losing to Rohit Kumar.

Punia had trained in Russia to prepare for the trials, which are being organised by the IOA ad-hoc panel.

Meanwhile, questioning NADA's decision, Punia wrote on X (formerly Twitter): I want to clarify the news about me being asked to take a dope test. He claimed that he had never refused to give his sample to NADA officials, "I requested them to first answer me as to what action they they took on the expired kit they brought to take my sample and then take my dope test". His lawyer will reply to this letter in time, he added in his post.

मेरे बारे में जो डोप टेस्ट के लिए ख़बर आ रही है उसके लिये मैं स्पष्ट करना चाहता हूँ !!! मैंने कभी भी नाडा अधिकारियों को sample देने से इनकार नहीं किया, मैंने उनसे अनुरोध किया कि वे मुझे जवाब दें कि उन्होंने पहले मेरा sample लेने के लिए जो एक्सपायरी किट लाई थी, उस पर उन्होंने क्या… pic.twitter.com/aU676ADyy3 — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) May 5, 2024







According to media reports, if his suspension is not lifted, Punia will not be able to participate in any tournament or trials. Moreover, if the charges hold in the hearing he might be barred from participating in the upcoming trials for the Olympics as well.