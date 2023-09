Asian Games | Team events: Indian women win gold in 25m pistol

The Indian triumvirate of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan fired in tandem to win the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday (September 27).



Manu, Esha, and Rhythm totalled 1,759 to finish on top of the podium and help the country clinch its fourth gold medal in the ongoing sporting extravaganza.

The sensational Manu also topped the qualification after finishing the last rapid-fire series with 98.

The Chinese bagged the silver medal with 1,756, while the shooters from South Korea settled for the third position with a total score of 1,742.

The Indians claimed the top prize minutes after another trio of Indian shooters dished out an excellent performance to win a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event.

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik, and Sift Kaur Samra combined to shoot a total of 1,764 points in the qualification to finish second on the podium.

Hosts China won the gold with an aggregate score of 1,773, while South Korea bagged the bronze with a total score of 1,756.

Samra and Chauksey qualified for the finals as well by finishing second and sixth respectively, while Kaushik bowed out in the individual event by finishing 18th.

Sift Kaur Samra scored a total of 594 to create a joint new Asian record for qualifying.

(With inputs from agencies)