Asian Games: 5 medals in including 3 silver; India eyes more

Indian players participating at the Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou have bagged at least five medals including three silvers so far and promise to clinch more as the day progresses.



While the Women’s 10m rifle team won a silver, another was bagged by the Arjun-Arvind duo in the rowing lightweight men’s double sculls.

Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram earned India its third medal and second in rowing – a bronze – in the men’s pair final.

India also defeated Bangladesh by 8 runs in cricket confirming another silver medal for the kitty. The team is set to play the final with Pakistan or Sri Lanka.

Shooter Ramita Jindal also won a bronze in the women's 10m air rifle individual event.

On Sunday morning, Indian shooters opened their account at the Asian Games, bagging the women's team silver in the 10m air rifle event.

Experienced Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal and Ashi Chouksey's combined score of 1,886.0 earned them the second spot behind hosts China, who smashed the Asian record with an amazing 1896.6 points. India could be in line for a women's 10m air rifle individual medal as well, as Mehuli and Ramita also reached the eight-shooter final, which will be held later in the day. In the qualification round, Ramita, just 19 years of age, finished second scoring 631.9 while Mehuli was fourth with a score of 630.8 points.

All three Chinese Chinese shooters – Han Jiayu, Huang Yuting and Wang Zhilin – entered the final, while South Korea's Lee Eunseo, Mongolia's Ganhuyag Nandinzaya and Chinese Taipei's Chen Chi were the other three shooter to make the eight-team final. The team medals in shooting are decided on the combined scores of a country's shooters in the qualification round.

Arjun-Arvind pair wins silver in men's lightweight doubles sculls

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won a silver medal for India in the men's lightweight doubles sculls event in rowing on Sunday.

The Indian duo finished second with a timing of 6:28.18s behind China's Junjie Fan and Man Sun, who won gold with 6:23.16s. The Uzbekistan pair of Shakhzod Nurmatov and Sobirjon Safaroliyev bagged the bronze clocking 6:33.42s.

(With inputs from agencies)