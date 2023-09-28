Asian Games: Men’s 10m pistol team bags 6th gold for India; Wushu star wins a silver

The medal rush continued for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou for the fifth straight day as Indian shooters won the sixth gold medal after finishing at the top of the Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team event on Thursday (September).



A silver was clinched by India's Naorem Roshibina Devi after a 0-2 defeat against local heavyweight Wu Xiaowei in the women's 60kg Wushu Sanda final.

The men’s shooting team comprised Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal. Both Singh and Cheema are also eyeing individual medals after qualifying the fifth and eighth respectively.

In the Wushu Sanda final Roshibina found the going tough against Wu Xiaowei, the reigning champions in the category, allowing the Chinese to get off to a strong start. Wu was declared winners by the judges after two rounds. Trying to get her opponent off the mat, the local favourite had an aggressive first round and began with a splendid take down of Roshibina. The Manipuri athlete tried to bounce back and got her hold of Wu's leg to push her out to the edges but was unsuccessful as round one belonged to the Chinese who had a 1-0 lead. A watchful Wu sealed the issue with an attack on Roshibina Devi's torso in the second round. Roshibina had won a bronze in the 2018 edition at Jakarta.

(With inputs from agencies)