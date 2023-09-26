Asian Games: India wins equestrian team dressage gold to end 41-year wait

India won the team dressage gold in equestrian sport at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday (September 26), ending a 41-year wait at the continental event.

The team comprising Divyakriti Singh astride Adrenalin Firfod, Hriday Vipul Chhed (Chemxpro Emerald) and Anush Agarwalla (Etro) aggregated 209.205 percentage points on way to the top podium finish.

Sudipti Hajela was also part of the team, but only the top three scores were counted in the event.

China were second with 204.882 percentage points, while Hong Kong finished with a bronze with 204.852 points.

It is the first time in the history of the sport, India secured a team gold in dressage event. The last medal in dressage, a bronze, came during the 1986 edition.

India last won a gold in equestrian in the 1982 Asian Games In New Delhi.

Meanwhile, congratulations have poured in on social media for the equestrian team for their historic gold. Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, "It is a matter of extreme pride that after several decades, our Equestrian Dressage Team has won Gold in Asian Games! Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriit Singh have displayed unparalleled skill, teamwork and brought honour to our nation on the international stage. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the Team for this historic achievement."

The first Equestrian Gold🥇in 41 years at the #AsianGames! A standing ovation for Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Chheda, and Anush Agarwalla for their remarkable achievement. The entire nation is basking in your glory! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sKVpEulgxg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 26, 2023

(With agency inputs)