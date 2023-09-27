Asian Games | India clinches silver in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event

Indian shooters won a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday (September 27).



The trio of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik, and Sift Kaur Samra shot a total of 1,764 points in the qualification to finish second on the podium.

Hosts China won the gold with an aggregate score of 1,773, while South Korea bagged the bronze with a total score of 1,756.

Samra and Chauksey qualified for the finals as well by finishing second and sixth respectively while Kaushik bowed out in the individual event by finishing 18th.

Sift scored a total of 594 to create a joint new Asian record for qualifying.

(With inputs from agencies)