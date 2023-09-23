Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony: When, where, and how to watch today

The Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony will be streamed live via SonyLiv.



Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels.

Tune in at 5:30 PM (India time) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

Asian Games Schedule on Saturday, September 23

5.30 pm IST: Opening Ceremony

SAILING

Men’s Skiff - 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara

Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon

Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil: Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

Women’s Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma

Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur

Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6: Nethra Kumanan

Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan

Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Eabad Ali

Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite: Chitresh Tatha

Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7: Vishnu Saravanan

Women’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh

TABLE TENNIS

Women’s Preliminary - Group F: India vs Nepal

Men’s Preliminary - Group F: India vs Tajikistan

(With agency inputs)