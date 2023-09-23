Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony: When, where, and how to watch today
Asian Games 2023 will be taking place in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. Indian athletes will be competing in 39 sports
The Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony will be streamed live via SonyLiv.
Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels.
Tune in at 5:30 PM (India time) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.
Asian Games Schedule on Saturday, September 23
5.30 pm IST: Opening Ceremony
SAILING
Men’s Skiff - 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar
Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara
Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon
Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil: Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu
Women’s Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma
Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur
Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6: Nethra Kumanan
Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan
Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Eabad Ali
Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite: Chitresh Tatha
Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7: Vishnu Saravanan
Women’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh
TABLE TENNIS
Women’s Preliminary - Group F: India vs Nepal
Men’s Preliminary - Group F: India vs Tajikistan
