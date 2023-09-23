The Federal
Asian Games 2023, Hangzhou, China
Tune in at 5:30 PM (India time) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event. Image: Videograb / X

Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony: When, where, and how to watch today

Asian Games 2023 will be taking place in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. Indian athletes will be competing in 39 sports

23 Sep 2023 5:07 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-09-23 05:07:34.0)

The Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony will be streamed live via SonyLiv.

Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels.

Tune in at 5:30 PM (India time) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

Asian Games Schedule on Saturday, September 23

5.30 pm IST: Opening Ceremony

SAILING

Men’s Skiff - 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara

Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon

Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil: Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

Women’s Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma

Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur

Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6: Nethra Kumanan

Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan

Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Eabad Ali

Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite: Chitresh Tatha

Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7: Vishnu Saravanan

Women’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh

TABLE TENNIS

Women’s Preliminary - Group F: India vs Nepal

Men’s Preliminary - Group F: India vs Tajikistan

(With agency inputs)


