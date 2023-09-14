Asia Cup: PoK-born pacer Zaman Khan to make ODI debut for Pakistan

Karachi, Sep 13 (PTI) Pakistan Occupied Kashmir-born cricketer Zaman Khan is all set to make his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in the must-win Asia Cup match in Colombo on Thursday.

Zaman, a young fast bowler who has had a typical rag to riches story, belongs to a poor family from Mirpur in PoK. He played first for Rawlakot Hawks in the Kashmir League and has now appeared in T20 leagues in Canada and Sri Lanka.

Zaman has not played any first class game but has represented Pakistan in six T20 Internationals against Afghanistan and New Zealand. He is set to replace injured Naseem Shah, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

The playing eleven announced by the Pakistan team management on Wednesday also confirmed that fast bowler Haris Rauf would sit out of the match with an injury.

The PCB had earlier announced the inclusion of Zaman in the Pakistan squad in place of Naseem.

Pakistan medical team is also closely monitoring the progress of Rauf, who is feeling discomfort in his right flank after pulling out of the match against India.

The biggest surprise has been the rise of Zaman in the Pakistan cricket ranks as the 22-year-old only appeared on the scene when he played in the Kashmir League in 2021 and was then picked up by Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League.

Yet to play any first class game, Zaman took just two wickets in six games for Manchester Invincibles in the recent Hundred tournament in England but is rated highly by former pacers, including Pakistan's team director, Mickey Arthur.

Zaman played for English county side Derbyshire where Arthur is the head coach. PTI SSC SSC SSC

