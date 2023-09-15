Asia Cup | India-Bangladesh: Low-stakes encounter, yet the match could be spicy

For various reasons, none of them cricketing, India weren’t the most popular team in Sri Lanka for a long time. All that changed with one stroke, from Dinesh Karthik, five-and-a-half years ago.



At stake was the 20-over triangular series for the Nidahas Trophy. Ill-tempered Bangladesh had put out the host nation at the league phase, their victory over Sri Lanka in an acrimonious league tie triggering waves of anger and outrage in a largely docile, happy country. Sri Lankans didn’t take kindly to Bangladesh’s overt and misplaced aggression which translated into unsavoury gestures. The glass door outside the Bangladesh dressing room lay shattered at the end of the game, though in the absence of videographic evidence, the guilty party was never officially identified. The demographic around the R Premadasa Stadium is such that India hardly attracted favouritism. Indeed, when they played Pakistan at the ground, it was almost like a home game for the men from across the border. On 18 March 2018, though, the entire stadium united as one to cheer for India, desperate for them to put it past Bangladesh. Tension building up By then, India-Bangladesh clashes had acquired an edge and needle of their own, exacerbated by events at the 2015 World Cup when Bangladesh felt Rohit Sharma was out of a full toss, which the umpire ruled above the waist and therefore a no-ball. Rohit went on to smash 137, setting up India’s comprehensive 109-run win in the quarterfinal. A year late, in Bengaluru, Bangladesh celebrated prematurely when they needed two to win with three balls remaining in a T20 World Cup league fixture, only for India to pull off a heist with wickets off those three balls. That was the backdrop against which the weight of two nations rested on Karthik in the final of the Nidahas Trophy. Nettled that Rohit had pushed him down to No. 7, Karthik was bristling as it is when he walked out with 34 needed off 18 deliveries. His pyrotechnics brought the equation down to five off the last ball, to be bowled by Soumya Sarkar. The DK Effect A flat drilled over cover for six sent the 35,000 at the Premadasa, not to mention millions in India, into raptures. The way India were perceived changed dramatically after that and even today, Sri Lankans can’t stop talking about Karthik. Not just here in Colombo and elsewhere in Sri Lanka, but also in other parts of the world where, when they see him discharging his commentary duties, they walk up to him to thank and congratulate him.







Who can forget that last-ball six by Dinesh Karthik?

For the first time since that memorably emotional night, India and Bangladesh will square off at the Premadasa in a relatively low-stakes encounter at the Asia Cup. The final match of the Super Fours will be of little more than statistical relevance as far as the tournament is concerned – India are through to Sunday’s title clash, Bangladesh have been eliminated after two successive losses – but viewed against the immediate long-term, there is still plenty to gain for both teams.