Asia Cup Final Live Score, Updates | Bumrah strikes in 1st over; Perera out for duck
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. India, the most successful team in Asia Cup history with 7 titles, will look to add one more ahead of the big World Cup 2023.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka aim to match India’s 7-trophy record as they need one. Coming into this match, India suffered a setback in the previous match, losing to Bangladesh while Sri Lanka are on a high after knocking out Pakistan in a thrilling last-ball finish. Read our Asia Cup final preview here.
Live Updates
- 17 Sep 2023 10:16 AM GMT
Kusal Mendis at No. 3
Mendis off the mark with a boundary. A full toss from Bumrah.
- 17 Sep 2023 10:12 AM GMT
WICKET: Bumrah strikes
Kusal Perera goes for a duck, caught by wicketkeeper KL Rahul off Bumrah. Sri Lanka 1/1 in 0.3 overs.
- 17 Sep 2023 10:11 AM GMT
Jasprit Bumrah starts proceedings
Bumrah bowls first ball to Pathun Nissanka. Straightaway off the mark with a single to third man.
- 17 Sep 2023 10:09 AM GMT
Play to start at 3:40 PM IST
Players are on the ground. After a 40-minute delay, the final will begin. No overs lost.
- 17 Sep 2023 9:51 AM GMT
Ground inspection at 3:30 PM IST
Play likely to start at 3:45 PM IST.
- 17 Sep 2023 9:34 AM GMT
Whole ground under covers
The groundstaff have covered the whole ground.
- 17 Sep 2023 9:29 AM GMT
Rain delays start
As we were about to start the final, there is a drizzle. We won't be starting at 3 PM IST.
- 17 Sep 2023 9:26 AM GMT
Gill is leading run scorer
With 275 runs, India's Shubman Gill is the top scorer in Asia Cup 2023.
- 17 Sep 2023 9:25 AM GMT
Head to head in Asia Cup final
India: 4; Sri Lanka: 3. Overall it is 10 apiece between the sides in Asia Cup matches.