Asia Cup Final Live Score, Updates | Bumrah strikes in 1st over; Perera out for duck

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. India, the most successful team in Asia Cup history with 7 titles, will look to add one more ahead of the big World Cup 2023.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka aim to match India’s 7-trophy record as they need one. Coming into this match, India suffered a setback in the previous match, losing to Bangladesh while Sri Lanka are on a high after knocking out Pakistan in a thrilling last-ball finish. Read our Asia Cup final preview here.