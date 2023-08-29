Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul to miss India's games against Pakistan, Nepal

India coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday (August 29) said wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will miss the opening two matches of Asia Cup 2023 due to a "niggle".

Dravid said the niggle is unrelated to the thigh injury that kept him out of action for months.



He was named in the Indian squad for the tournament, starting Wednesday.

"KL has had a good week with us, playing well, progressing really well but he will be unavailable for the first part of the Kandy leg of the trip," Dravid said at the pre-departure press conference in Bengaluru.

The coach added that Rahul will be staying back at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and a call on his participation in the tournament will be taken on September 4.

"The NCA will be looking after him for the next few days while we are travelling. We will reassess on the 4th (September) and take it from there. But signs are looking good. He will be unavailable for the first two games," Dravid added.

India take on Pakistan in their tournament opener on September 2 followed by Nepal on September 4.