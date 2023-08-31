Asia Cup 2023 | Don't have any ego, can bowl with new ball or at death: Shami

Pallekele, Aug 31 (PTI) Mohammed Shami won't mind if he is asked to bowl with a worn-out Kookaburra instead of a shiny white in the ODIs, saying he does not have an ego and would purely go by the team's requirements.

With Jasprit Bumrah back in the mix for the Asia Cup, it will be interesting to see who will be the Gujarat slinger's new ball partner in the match against Pakistan on Saturday.

In Bumrah's absence, Shami and Mohammed Siraj shared the new ball in the ODI series against Australia in March this year.

"I don't have any hesitancy to bowl with the new ball or the old ball. I don't have an ego like that. All three of us (Bumrah, Shami & Siraj) are bowling very well, so it depends on the management on who will play," Shami told Star Sports ahead of Asia Cup.

"Depends on whether I have the new ball or whether the team requires me at any stage during the match, I'm always on," said India's best exponent of swing bowling in current times.

For someone, who has 162 wickets from 90 games with an economy rate of 5.60, Shami doesn't get too fussy about the format and colour of the ball. "There is too much talk about the white ball or red ball, if you bowl in the right areas I don't think that there is any difficulty in any ball," said the Bengal speedster.

"There is only one goal, to go and give 100%, the result will come running to us if we give our 100%. So it is very important to focus and execute, it's a very simple plan. Bumrah's presence will certainly boost the team's morale ahead of a big event like World Cup.

"For a long time we didn't have Jassi (Bumrah), so we felt the loss of a good player like him. You sometimes feel like ‘I wish this player was there’, to make your combination set.

"So having Jassi, especially in the white-ball format, has made our bowling very strong. He's looking fit and he's playing well, hopefully, we have a good Asia Cup." The camp in Alur before the Asia Cup has been of immense help for Shami who last played a white ball game in March and would like to hit the straps straighaway against Pakistan.

"For big games, there is always preparation as we have practised in the training camp. I don't think we have to analyze too much into the situation, we have the skill and the bowling line-up, so we don't have to think too much.

"But I have to say one thing, whenever One-day matches come, there has to be focus. So to be focused and to have proper planning." PTI KHS KHS AT AT

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)