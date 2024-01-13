'Amir made impossible possible': Tendulkar praises J&K cricketer who bats, bowls without arms

Amir Hussain Lone, a differently-abled cricketer, has drawn lavish praise from legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, while business tycoon Gautam Adani has assured him of all possible support in his “unique journey”.

Commending Amir for his courage and dedication to the sport, the Adani Group chairman saluted his “spirit of never giving up even in adverse circumstances” after watching his video on social media platform X. He said the 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer’s struggle is an inspiration for all.





आमिर की यह भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी अद्भुत है!



हम आपकी हिम्मत, खेल के प्रति निष्ठा और विपरीत परिस्थिति में भी कभी ना हार मानने वाले जज्बे को प्रणाम करते हैं।@AdaniFoundation आपसे शीघ्र संपर्क कर इस बेमिसाल सफर में आपका हर संभव सहयोग करेगा।



आपका संघर्ष, हम सबके लिए प्रेरणा है। https://t.co/LdOouyimyK — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 13, 2024

“This emotional story of Aamir is amazing! We salute your courage, dedication to the game and spirit of never giving up even in adverse circumstances. @AdaniFoundation will contact you soon and provide you every possible support in this unique journey. Your struggle is an inspiration for all of us,” Adani posted on X.



Known for his unique playing style, Amir is the captain of Jammu and Kashmir’s para cricket team. He has been playing cricket professionally since 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to para cricket, stated a report of news agency ANI. He bowls using his feet and bats by holding the bat between his shoulder and neck. He lost both his arms in an accident at his father’s mill when he was just eight years old.





And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game.



Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport. https://t.co/s5avOPXwYT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 12, 2024

Earlier on Friday, Sachin Tendulkar also expressed his desire to meet the cricketer and get a jersey with his name on it while congratulating him for inspiring millions. “Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport,” Tendulkar tweeted on Friday.



Amir thanked the batting maestro for praising him, stating, “Sachin sir has been my favourite since I was a child and I still feel that inspiration to this day. This is a matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir and my district Anantnag. I cannot describe my happiness in my words. I had never thought this would happen.”

