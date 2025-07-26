Humpy to face Divya Deshmukh in all-Indian FIDE World Cup final

GM Koneru Humpy will face fellow Indian Divya Deshmukh in the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 in Batumi, Georgia. The all-Indian clash guarantees a spot in next year’s FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament, where the winner will earn the right to challenge Ju Wenjun for the World Championship title.



This is a momentous occasion for women’s chess in India, with both the winner and runner-up positions secured in a tournament of such global stature. At 38, Koneru Humpy, the doyen of Indian women’s chess, will face 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh, the rising star leading the next generation. Divya has been in exceptional form since 2021, making her mark with a string of medals and championship titles.

Battle of generations

For context, Divya has an impressive track record: she won the 2021 National Women’s Championship, clinched an individual bronze medal at the 2022 Chess Olympiad, and secured the Asian Women’s Championship title in 2023. She also emerged as the FIDE World U20 Girls Chess Champion and was a key member of India’s winning team at the 2020 Olympiad.

She is set to face India’s greatest women’s chess player, a trailblazer who became the youngest woman Grandmaster in 2002 at just 15, and has since claimed all major titles. Now, she eyes the ultimate prize: the World Championship.

The tournament started with 107 players representing 46 federations, offering a $50,000 prize to the winner and three qualification spots for the 2026 Candidates. Four Indians made it to the quarterfinals, two reached the semifinals, and now both of them are set to play the final.

Monday will reveal whether Divya Deshmukh can become India’s 88th Grandmaster, a title within reach after securing her first GM norm by reaching the final, or if Koneru Humpy will add another major triumph to her illustrious career, including last year’s World Rapid title. Both players advanced to the final after defeating their Chinese opponents in the semifinals.

Indians checkmate China

Divya Deshmukh defeated former world champion Tan Zhongyi 1.5–0.5 in a well-fought match with fluctuating fortunes that tested her composure. She sealed the match with a commanding win, keeping Indian fans on edge throughout. Koneru Humpy edged past last year’s world title challenger Lei Tingjie with a 5–3 scoreline. After being pushed to the brink in the second Rapid tiebreak (10+5), where she had to win on demand, Humpy rose to the occasion by winning three consecutive games to book her spot in the final.

Chinese players have dominated women’s chess for decades, making it all the more remarkable to see two Indians battling for the title, while their formidable Chinese opponents now contend for bronze, the last available spot in the 2026 Candidates.

India's rise in the chess world is nearing completion as women now join the ranks of global dominance. This moment should inspire more girls to take chess seriously and follow in the footsteps of these great champions, just as Viswanathan Anand once transformed Indian chess by sparking a surge in talent and international success.

India awaits champion

After her win, Divya said, “I think I could have played much better. I was winning at one point, but then things got complicated. I messed up in the middlegame, it should have been a much smoother victory.”



Humpy, who had missed the winning move Rd5! on move 64 that could have won her the 2nd game in the classical section was relieved to come through a hard-fought tiebreak. She said, “I think this is one of the happiest moments for Indian chess fans because the title is ours for sure. It’s going to be a tough match; Divya has played tremendously well throughout the tournament.” Offering advice to young aspiring girls, she encouraged them to compete in open sections rather than just girls' events, saying it helps build strength and resilience essential for achieving greatness in chess.

The finals will kick off on Saturday at 4.30 pm IST. This battle of generations will decide whether the World Cup trophy heads to Andhra Pradesh or Maharashtra, but one thing is certain: the title is coming home to India.