5th Test: Ageless wonder Anderson gets 700th Test wicket as India end innings on 477

Dharamsala, Mar 9 (PTI) Ageless wonder Jimmy Anderson became the first pace bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 700 wickets but not before hosts India ended their first innings on a commendable 477 on the third morning of the final game here on Saturday.

Kuldeep Yadav (30) became Anderson's 700th victim as India took a huge first innings lead of 259 as they were all out within 20 minutes of the start of play.

Along with vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah (20), Kuldeep added 49 runs for the ninth wicket before off-spinner Shoaib Bashir (5/173 in 46.1 overs) wrapped up the Indian innings with his second five-wicket haul.

Earlier, centuries by skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and debutant Devdutt Padikkal ensured a big first innings lead for India.

Brief Scores: England: 218 India: 477 all out in 124.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 103, Shubman Gill 110, Yashasvi Jaiswal 57, Sarfaraz Khan 56, Devdutt Padikkal 65; Shoaib Bashir 5/173). PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)