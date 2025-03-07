Power use surge signals heat waves, not necessarily economic growth: Report

A new report published by Climate Trends has revealed that increasing temperatures have put pressure on power grids, subsequently leading to an increased dependence on fossil fuels. Climate Trends is a research consultancy focussed on climate change.

According to the report, titled Climate Trends: Impact of Increasing Temperatures on Electricity demand across India (March 2025), in 2023, the rise in temperatures drove up India’s requirement for fossil fuel by 3 per cent. This resulted in additional carbon emissions of over 2 million tonnes.

Manish Ram, the lead analyst of the study, said: “We’ve been misunderstanding the sudden increase in power demand as a sign of only economic development. While there has been development across the country that has resulted in a surge in power demand over the years, our analysis shows that rising temperatures are causing an additional surge in peak power demand.”

Heatwaves-power demand correlation

According to the study, there is a direct correlation between the increased power demand and heatwaves. This can be seen more prominently in urban areas and affluent regions, while the power demand in rural areas is relatively flat.

This difference in demand can be explained by the existing inadequate infrastructure for power generation and the lack of affordable cooling appliances in rural areas.

The study looked at India’s power consumption patterns and juxtaposed them with the hourly temperature increase of each state and union territory. It came to the conclusion that increases in temperature drive up electricity consumption.

Hotter months ahead

In 2025, India experienced the hottest February temperatures since 1901. According to predictions by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the upcoming months are expected to be much warmer than before.

According to the study, the surge in energy consumption in February that reached 238 GW, is expected to grow further as the months get hotter in March and April 2025.

Risk of heatwaves

Heatwaves are periods of local excess heat that accumulate over a sequence of unusually hot days and nights. They can pose serious risks to vulnerable populations.

Hence, understanding the impact of heatwaves, tied in to the phenomenon of high temperatures’ impact on power demand, is crucial.

By understanding the connection between these factors, plans can be made for annual power capacity additions and prevent the strain on power grids that will drive up energy costs.

Fossil fuels and climate change

According to the study, the excess usage of fossil fuels to supply the increased power demand will worsen heatwaves.

This creates a ‘feedback loop’ where higher consumption leads to more carbon emissions, further inflaming climate change and extreme weather conditions.

The Climate Trends report emphasises that there is an urgent need for the government to ensure that the peak power demands in summer are met with clean and renewable energy sources. This will then reduce dependence on high-emitting fossil fuels that add to global warming and a rise in temperatures in ‘climate-vulnerable’ countries like India.

It also says there need to be efforts made by using energy-efficient appliances, sustainable buildings and equitable energy access across both rural and urban areas.