India-US space partnership expands from satellites to Moon, Mars

India and the US signalled a new phase of space partnership at a special event hosted by the Embassy of India in Washington DC earlier this week. Officials and astronauts highlighted how decades of cooperation paved the way for missions to the Moon and Mars.

The event, titled “India-USA Space Collaboration: The Frontiers of a Futuristic Partnership”, was held at India House on Monday (September 15). The officials and astronauts celebrated recent milestones, including the joint NASA–ISRO NISAR satellite and the Axiom Mission-4, which carried Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station.

Vinay Kwatra, India’s Ambassador to the United States, described the partnership as “a dynamic platform for advancing scientific exploration, technology development and commercial cooperation.”

NISAR, a model of international collaboration

Kwatra said India’s space programme has emerged as a global leader in cost-effective exploration, and joint efforts with the US could “push the boundaries of human spaceflight in the decades ahead.”

Dr Karen St Germain, Director of NASA’s Earth Science Division called the NISAR mission a "model of international collaboration" that demonstrated how pooling expertise could accelerate scientific breakthroughs.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore joined a virtual panel alongside Shukla. During the panel discussion titled “Moments in Orbit", they shared candid stories of training, life aboard the International Space Station and the changing face of human spaceflight.

India–US collaboration in space programmes

Shukla said his journey was “a testament to the strength of international partnerships and India’s growing role in global space exploration.”

The event, according to an embassy press release, drew representatives from government, space agencies, industry, academia and think tanks. Discussions underscored how India-US collaboration had moved beyond satellite launches and data sharing to opening new frontiers in commercial space ventures and crewed missions.

Analysts said the deepening space ties carried strategic weight, as both countries sought to counter China’s growing ambitions in outer space, while broadening opportunities for private industry.

For India, experts noted, the partnership has brought recognition of its rapidly advancing capabilities, from Chandrayaan’s Moon landing to its upcoming Gaganyaan mission, as New Delhi positioned itself as a major player in the global space economy.

(With agency inputs)