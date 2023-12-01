IIT Madras launches state-of-the-art facility to test 5G network

The Pravartak Technologies Foundation at IIT Madras has launched a state-of-the-art lab called ‘ComNet Lab’ to test 5G networks and provide a one-stop solution for network security testing labs for domestic and global markets.

Its mission is to accelerate indigenous 5G secure solution development that would be suitable for the Indian environment and become the foremost security compliance testing lab for 5G networks, a statement from IIT said.

Located at the IIT Madras Research Park, the ComNet Lab has been designed and set up to test 5G Core network functions and 5G RAN functionality, adhering to 3GPP security and functional requirements and Open RAN standards.

It has advanced equipment sourced from global and domestic vendors. It will provide testing for 5G core, 5G RAN and Open RAN functionality testing besides security testing, compliance testing and interoperability testing.

The statement said Pravartak was working with various government agencies in networking and security areas ranging from standard development, use case development, solution development and vulnerability besides penetration testing.

5G networks

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, chairman of the Scientific Advisory Committee of National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), called the ComNet Lab “an important development in the Indian network security space’

“As India embraces the latest IoT and communication technology platforms, security is going to become a major bottleneck. This initiative by IIT Madras is timely and will help accelerate testing and deployment of 5G networks,” he said.

The ComNet Lab was inaugurated by Prof. Rao, in the presence of Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras and Dr. MJ Shankar Raman, CEO of IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation among others.

IITM Pravartak’s focus areas include sensors, networks, actuators and control systems (SNACS). It is deeply connected with the IITM research ecosystem and has incubated more than 25 deep-tech startups.

Said IIT’s Prof Kamakoti: “The ComNet Lab will become a 5G core and Open NFV certified assessment body for India. I will also provide telecom security testing for 5G core security areas in the country.”

This infrastructure is owned by IIT Madras Pravartak and operated by Vaan Megam Networks, which has industry experience and expertise in network routing and switching, wireless, security in the 2G/3G/4G and 5G areas.

IITM Pravartak Technologies is funded by the Centre.