'By attacking DMK and BJP, Vijay is trying to connect with his fan base' I TN's language row

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has slammed both the ruling DMK and the BJP over the ongoing Hindi imposition row, comparing their conflict to kindergarten children fighting. Addressing the first anniversary of Tamil Nadu Vetri Kalagam, he accused both parties of misleading the public while pretending to oppose each other on social media.

Vijay calls out political theatrics

Speaking on the language debate, Vijay said that the state and central governments were engaging in political theatrics rather than sincerely addressing the issue. He remarked, "A new issue is being raised now. If we don't act on this issue, our state government won't get the education fund."

He mocked both parties by likening their quarrel to LKG and UKG children fighting, a statement that resonated with his supporters. However, analysts noted that equating the DMK and BJP on this matter may not be entirely fair.

Vijay refuses to support DMK

While Vijay’s remarks struck a chord with his fan base, his neutrality surprised many. Political analysts pointed out that despite criticizing both parties, he notably did not align with DMK’s stance. "He has equated the DMK and BJP. He has effectively said they are two sides of the same coin, which could be politically beneficial for him," an analyst observed.

However, some argue that on the language issue, equating DMK with BJP might be unfair. Vijay also referred to both state and central governments as "fascist and pious," a phrase he has used before, dismissing their social media battles as insincere.

Vijay’s strategic messaging

Vijay’s speech was filled with punchline references, carefully crafted to connect with his fan base. Analysts suggest that he deliberately avoids complex political discussions, instead using simpler language to communicate his message. "We have to remember that all his fans are still his fans. They would not understand if he started talking about central-state relations or serious points on the same issue," an analyst said.

With the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections on the horizon, Vijay’s approach of slamming both major parties raises an important question — will this strategy help him carve out a strong political identity, or could it alienate key voter segments?

Ending his speech on a neutral note, Vijay said, "Anyone can study in any school. You can learn any language whenever you want. That is their right."

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.