Tamilisai interview: 'In TN, Dravidian narrative created misconceptions about RSS'

In an exclusive conversation with The Federal on Monday (September 29), former Telangana governor and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan spoke about the role of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Indian society, why the organisation struggles to gain ground in Tamil Nadu, her views on the Dravidian model, and how she personally handled online trolling and body-shaming.

RSS is marking 100 years. How do you see its work over the decades?

First of all, I salute the RSS for its dedicated work. The karyakartas are called swayamsevaks, and they truly live up to that name. From the president to the prime minister, many of our national leaders have their roots in this great organisation.

They are disciplined, punctual, and culturally grounded. More importantly, they practise what they preach. During natural calamities such as tsunamis or floods, I have personally witnessed RSS workers step in without waiting for advertisement or recognition. I saw them handle even dead people with dignity, performing rituals before burial when no one else would. Coming from a Congress family, I was not aware of such work earlier. But when I saw it, I was fascinated and moved. I truly salute the organisation.

Critics say the RSS fuels polarisation and religious animosity. How do you respond?

I strongly oppose such views. These opinions come from people who cannot digest the discipline of the RSS or are ignorant about it. In my 26 years as a BJP worker, I have attended countless RSS programmes. Never once have I heard talk of religious animosity, caste discrimination, or hatred.

Many do not know that RSS also has minority wings — Christians and Muslims are part of it too. So, when people accuse it of being exclusive, it is simply misinformation.

If RSS does so much work, why has it not flourished in Tamil Nadu?

That is a very good question. In Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian political narrative has created misconceptions about the RSS. These misconceptions often overshadow the good work being done.

The RSS has a significant presence here with many shakhas (branches). It is strong as an organisation, but political impact is a different matter. People often think RSS and BJP are the same. Yes, the BJP gains strength from the RSS, but the RSS itself is apolitical. The challenge for the BJP is to build on this association and expand its roots.

There is also criticism that the BJP ignores Tamil while promoting Sanskrit and Hindi. How do you respond, especially as the daughter of a staunch Tamil leader?

First of all, I rebut this claim. It is a myth that Tamil is ignored. In fact, during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, the number of Sanskrit colleges increased, and circulars were issued promoting Sanskrit. This did not happen under the BJP.

As a Tamilian, Tamil is not just my name, it is my breath. Even our prime minister has taken Thirukkural to global platforms like the United Nations. If people question why Tamil is not given enough funds, I ask them: What did the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) or Congress do for Tamil University in Tamil Nadu? What have they done to promote Tamil medium education?

Thirty years ago, when I was part of the Medical University under vice-chancellor B P Rajan, we tried to develop medical education in Tamil. But despite the DMK coming to power several times, they stalled it. So, who are the real custodians of Tamil?

You openly challenge Chief Minister Stalin on practising rituals while projecting atheism. Why?

Because there is a contradiction. The DMK claims to be atheist and against rituals, but in practice, they follow them. I challenge Stalin — has he ever inaugurated a programme during Rahu Kaalam or on an inauspicious day? No.

From releasing candidate lists to swearing-in ceremonies, DMK leaders always pick auspicious timings. So, they practise rituals privately but project atheism publicly. This is pseudo-secularism. The difference is, we practise what we preach.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently praised the Dravidian model. Does that strengthen DMK’s case?

He is an alliance partner, so what else will he say? It’s just copycat politics. When I was in Puducherry as the Lieutenant Governor (L-G), we also provided breakfast, milk, and nutrition to children during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the Dravidian model was not in place. These are not unique ideas.

Moreover, what works in Tamil Nadu may not work in Telangana. The cultural and religious practices there are different, and the three-language policy is more prominent. So, praising the Dravidian model in Tamil Nadu is political courtesy, not a workable model for Telangana.

You have faced trolling and body-shaming online. How do you deal with it?

I treat it like dust. When men cross 50 or 60, they are still called youth leaders, but when women cross 40, they are mocked as old. I faced memes and insults about my looks, my skin colour, my hair.

But I turned every criticism into strength. They called me short; I say I stand tall in my work. They called me dark; I say my money is white, I have no black money. They mocked my frizzy hair; I say I am straightforward in life.

I am educated, I can speak, write, and lead. The trolling only happened because society finds it hard to accept a woman rising with capacity and confidence. Every insult was like a ball hitting the ground — it only made me rise higher.

