Has EC been hijacked? Decoding Rahul's speech in Parliament

In a fiery session of Parliament, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi demanded a discussion on the issue of voter list manipulation, a subject rarely debated on the floor of the House. During the Zero Hour, Rahul asserted that voter lists were being "twisted" across the country, raising serious concerns about electoral democracy. His remarks, directed at Speaker Om Birla, emphasised that while the government does not prepare voter lists, discussing the growing allegations of voter list fraud is imperative.



This discussion on electoral integrity comes amid claims by Opposition parties that the Election Commission is being influenced by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate voter lists. In an exclusive episode of Capital Beat on The Federal, Supreme Court lawyer and activist Mehmood Pracha joins Neelu Vyas to analyse the implications of Rahul's statement and its broader impact on India's democracy.

Election Commission under scrutiny

Mehmood Pracha argued that Rahul's speech subtly pointed fingers at the Election Commission rather than the government itself. According to him, the Congress leader's underlying message was that the Election Commission has been "hijacked" and is acting as a tool for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP leadership.

“Holding free and fair elections is the cornerstone of democracy,” Pracha stated. “If we have to save our country, we have to save democracy, and if we have to save democracy, we have to protect the mandate of the people.”

The discussion also delved into the discomfort displayed by Speaker Om Birla when responding to his remarks. Birla insisted that the government does not prepare voter lists, a statement Rahul readily accepted, but the demand for a discussion remained firm. Pracha noted Birla’s nervous reaction, suggesting that even those closely associated with the BJP recognize the sensitivity of the issue.

Government’s reluctance to debate voter fraud

One of the key questions raised in the discussion was whether the government would allow a debate on voter list fraud in Parliament. The Modi government has historically avoided discussions on controversial electoral matters, and analysts believe this issue will be no different.

Pracha noted that the appointment process of election commissioners has allowed political bias to infiltrate the Election Commission. “The way election commissioners are being appointed today, they act as cronies, serving not the government of India but a political party — BJP.”

Role of voter list fraud in election manipulation

The conversation shifted to why voter list fraud is now being acknowledged by Opposition parties. Pracha emphasized that manipulating voter lists is a crucial tool for election rigging. “This is the fodder for ultimate manipulation,” he said. “Once fraudulent names are included in voter lists, they can be used to benefit the ruling party in connivance with election officials.”

He further asserted that this fraudulent practice, combined with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) manipulation, has been a method employed by the BJP and RSS for years. He expressed optimism that growing awareness of these issues could lead to reforms, noting that international scrutiny — especially from the United States — on voting integrity could push India towards adopting paper ballots again.

Growing Opposition movement

Several Opposition parties have started grassroots movements against electoral fraud. The Congress has launched its campaigns in Uttarakhand, and similar movements like Jansunwai have emerged in Maharashtra. In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has also raised concerns about an "epic scam" in the voter list.

Pracha, who has been vocal about electoral malpractices, sees these campaigns as a step in the right direction but believes stronger action is needed. “Awareness alone is not enough,” he stated. “We need legal action, including criminal complaints against election officials involved in fraud.”

Election Commission’s blame game

In response to the allegations, the Election Commission admitted that duplicate voter ID numbers exist but deflected blame onto Booth Level Agents (BLAs), who are appointed by political parties. In a press release, the Election Commission suggested that it was the responsibility of BLAs to flag discrepancies in voter lists.

Pracha dismissed this explanation, calling it an attempt to pass the blame. “BLAs are merely observers,” he argued. “The responsibility for ensuring clean voter lists rests entirely on Election Registration Officers (EROs). The Election Commission cannot escape accountability.”

What’s next for electoral democracy?

With Opposition parties ramping up their campaigns against voter list fraud and EVM manipulation, the debate over electoral integrity is far from over. However, Pracha remains skeptical about whether the government will allow a discussion in Parliament.

“These people have no shame,” he stated bluntly. “Even if a discussion is allowed, nothing will change unless strong legal action is taken.” He urged Opposition leaders to focus on filing criminal cases against election officials and launching large-scale public movements to force electoral reforms.

As the debate intensifies, one thing remains clear: the legitimacy of India’s electoral process is under scrutiny like never before, and the fight for fair elections is far from over.

