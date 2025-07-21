Parliament session day 1: PM avoids all accountability, says TN MP Jothimani

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament opened, the Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions by the Opposition, demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor—a national security matter drawing growing scrutiny. Congress MP Jothimani (from Kaur), a vocal voice in the INDIA Bloc, speaks to The Federal about the need for transparency, Tamil Nadu’s cultural assertions, and the Opposition’s broader strategy.

Why did the Opposition feel compelled to stall proceedings on Day 1 despite government assurances that Operation Sindoor will be discussed? Do you think the session could have been more productive?

We in the Congress and INDIA Bloc genuinely wanted a constructive and fruitful session. We believe Parliament exists to discuss issues of national importance. After Operation Sindoor, former US President Donald Trump made explosive claims about mediating a truce between India and Pakistan, and even said Pakistan shot down five Indian jets.

This is deeply shocking. India has always rejected third-party mediation in our bilateral matters. Our armed forces are among the best in the world and have sacrificed so much to keep us secure. Trump’s remarks undermine their honour and can seriously impact morale.

The Prime Minister’s silence on Trump’s claims is even more worrying. He hasn't said a word—why? Is the government afraid of foreign pressure or entangled in other interests, like the Adani case being heard in U.S. federal court? Apart from a weak diplomatic statement, nothing has been said. This isn’t just a diplomatic issue; it affects our internal security and the reputation of our armed forces.

Also Read: In 11 years of Modi rule, India has got an unusual version of democracy

We even requested a special session to discuss this before the Monsoon Session, but that didn’t happen. In fact, even the Monsoon Session was delayed. That made us feel the government was buying time and hiding something. So it’s wrong to say the Opposition is stalling the House. It’s the government that is running away from discussion.

The Speaker didn’t allow Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak. Why do you think this happened?

This is the first time in Indian parliamentary history that a Leader of the Opposition isn’t allowed to speak. Even when other parties were in power, LoPs were always heard. But Modiji didn’t allow Rahulji to speak. The PM entered the House for two minutes and then left without addressing the issue. What’s the point of coming to Parliament if he won’t respond?

He hasn’t done a single press conference in 11 years, and now he won’t speak in Parliament either. How can we trust a system where the Prime Minister avoids all accountability? This disruption is orchestrated by the BJP itself.

The Keeladi excavation has reignited tensions between the Centre and Tamil Nadu. Do you believe there’s a political motive behind the delay and alleged suppression of findings?

Absolutely. Today I filed a Zero Hour notice on Keeladi. This isn’t just about state vs Centre—it’s about suppressing Tamil Nadu’s legacy and civilization. The Union government does not want to recognise how ancient Tamil civilization is.

The findings were scientifically validated. Archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna’s report was not a political document—it was based on proper methods. But instead of celebrating it, the Centre transferred him repeatedly and punished him for speaking the truth.

This government is ideologically against Tamil culture and wants to undermine our contributions to world history. They want to prove that only their version of civilization is superior, which simply isn’t true.

Do you believe southern states like Tamil Nadu are being unfairly treated in terms of fund allocation by the Centre?

Yes, very much so. Southern states contribute more in taxes but get less in devolution. We are supposed to receive 41%, but we’re getting only about 34%. We’re asking for closer to 50%, but the Centre isn’t listening.

Also, in the name of the New Education Policy, they’re withholding education funds, especially for SSA (Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan), just to impose Hindi. Tamil Nadu has always followed a successful two-language policy.

Take Maharashtra for example—they initially accepted a three-language formula, but after backlash, even the BJP government there scaled back to Marathi and English. Yet the Centre treats Tamil Nadu differently.

They are also cutting MGNREGA funds, which affects lakhs of rural workers. These are critical issues we plan to raise. It’s not just about politics; it’s about livelihoods, language, and regional dignity.

What do you make of the Centre allegedly misusing investigative agencies to target Opposition leaders?

These institutions—ED, CBI, Income Tax—have lost credibility. We built these institutions to protect democracy, but now they’ve been weaponised against the Opposition.

It feels like the ED has shifted its headquarters to Chennai, given their obsession with Tamil Nadu leaders. First, they accused our alliance partners of massive corruption. Then, the moment they joined BJP, they magically became “clean.” It’s become a joke.

Even our top leaders—Sonia ji, Rahul ji, Robert Vadra—are being targeted relentlessly. People now know ED is basically BJP’s in-house tool. It’s part of their ecosystem now, just like the Election Commission and Income Tax.

Even the courts are starting to push back, but the agencies continue to serve political interests.

Finally, are there specific issues from your constituency you plan to raise this session?

Yes, many. I’ve asked for a Chennai–Karur day train and a Vande Bharat connection. We also need train stoppages at Manappalliyampalli and Iyyilur, skill development initiatives, support for agriculture, and a 50-bedded Ayush hospital in Manappalli.

There are road alignment issues in Tiruchirappalli that need Centre’s funding. I’ve taken up these matters and will follow through.

Beyond my constituency, I’ve filed a Zero Hour notice on Keezhadi and will keep pushing for transparency on Operation Sindoor. Unemployment, price rise, and pending wages under key schemes will also be raised.

This session should have been about these critical issues. But sadly, it’s the government, not us, that’s stalling the Parliament.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.