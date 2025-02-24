Will Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant enter politics?

Nishant Kumar, the only son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, could be gearing up for a political debut after Holi. Despite his low-profile nature, his growing presence in JD(U) circles has fueled speculation about his entry into politics.

Nishant, a software engineer

A software engineer and a graduate from Birla Institute of Technology in Mesra, Nishant has largely stayed away from the political limelight. In July 2024, he dismissed speculation about joining politics by stating that he had chosen a spiritual path instead.

However, hints have emerged over the past year suggesting a shift in his stance. Senior JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar once hinted at a future role for Nishant, while in June 2024, JD(U) state general secretary Pram Hans Kumar remarked, "I would say that Nishant Kumar, son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, should step forward for the welfare of both the party and the state."

On January 8 this year, Nishant accompanied his father to Bakhtiyarpur for the unveiling of freedom fighters' statues. During the event, he urged the public to support his father’s leadership, emphasizing that Nitish is “100 percent fit” to lead Bihar.

At the same event, Nishant stated, "I request the people to bring the NDA government again in Bihar and make my father the CM again so that the developmental works continue." This public appeal further stoked speculation about his imminent political entry.

Despite his father’s long-standing criticism of dynastic politics, Nishant’s rising profile has ignited debates within political circles. Opposition parties argue that his involvement could signal a shift in public support and the passing of a political legacy.

Will Nitish give green signal to son?

As the political landscape in Bihar evolves, questions remain on whether Nitish will give his son the green signal to join politics. Nishant’s potential entry is seen by many as a critical juncture for the JD(U) and the broader NDA alliance.

The growing discussion around his future role, despite previous denials, underscores a possible change in Bihar’s political dynamics. Party insiders suggest that the current climate may be ripe for Nishant to step forward for the state’s welfare.

With mounting speculation and contrasting voices from within and outside the party, the key question is: Will Nitish endorse his son’s entry into politics, and how might this decision shape Bihar’s future?

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)