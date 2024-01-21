Modi in saint mode: One more political salvo? Will the South blink?

Undoubtedly, Narendra Modi has a big list of "the first prime minister to do..."

Here goes the latest one with staying in a mutt in Rameswaram, and refraining from sophisticated facilities, as Modi undergoes an 11-day abstinence before the consecration of Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Sources confirm that he’s particular about behaving like an ascetic and follows the rules of the mutt – from sleeping on the floor to taking satvik meals to chanting mantras – like any other ascetic who visits it.

Ramayana trail

Modi’s trip from Panchavati in Maharashtra to Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu before reaching Ayodhya for the consecration has received a huge response from his followers across the country. As his partymen claim that he is taking the route mentioned in the Ramayana, Modi has immersed himself in Ram bhajans and chanting, making his supporters adore him: some of them even believe he is Ram himself.

Will this journey from the North to South in the name of Ram sway voters? That's the only question that fills the minds of those opposed to him and even among the voters themselves.

There are mixed responses from the public. Coming down to the southern states and particularly to Tamil Nadu, Modi’s trip like an ascetic has very much set the electoral mood for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Modi’s travel route

Starting from January 12 to January 22, the 11-day trip is dotted with places connected to Lord Ram’s journey to the south and his return to Ayodhya. Modi started from Panchavati in Maharashtra then to Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh; from there he went to Thripayar in Kerala, and Srirangam, Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, in Tamil Nadu.

After offering prayers and undergoing purification with 22 holy dips in Rameswaram, he will reach Ayodhya for the consecration.

During his trip, he tried to invoke Hindu consciousness among the southern states in the name of Lord Rama. Though this trip blatantly looks spiritual, BJP’s spokespersons still claim this trip was planned for the national cause.

Speaking to The Federal, the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit vice-president and spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathy said: “Modi’s trip was planned on the same routes which Lord Rama used during the time of Ramayana. Since the consecration of the Ram temple is of great importance to the entire nation, this trip was planned for Modi in his position as the Prime Minister of the country, to showcase the importance of the programme. Every Indian should be proud of this event as we are rewriting our history.”

'Ram, a thread'

Tirupathy says the establishment of the Ram temple is a feat, as it came after 500 years due to Muslim invasion and British colonisation. “Modi’s trip from North to South India, that too, to the tip of Rameswaram, is very important to show Ram’s connection across India. Ram is a thread that connects entire India and that connection has now been strengthened by Modi in this trip,” he stressed.

When asked how the consecration of the Ram temple would impact South India, Tirupathy said, “The entire programme of the opening of Ram Mandir and Modi’s trip before the temple consecration have no political tones. Don’t politicise this trip. This is purely planned for a cause – to unite India.

"The Prime Minister’s yatra was received enthusiastically everywhere. Look how people are engaging in cleaning temples and planning to light lamps in their homes. The crowds are swelling in Ayodhya. Many people from southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, are also taking part in the programme. All this will reflect how the masses are connected with this event. So, we are viewing this as a non-political trip.”

Following ‘yama’, ‘niyama’

MA Venkatakrishnan is a renowned Vaishnavite scholar and former head of the Department of Vaishanvism, University of Madras. When we checked with him about the travel route of Modi and the rituals he performed like an ascetic, Venkatakrishnan came up with a different take.

Modi himself mentioned in his message that he would be undergoing rituals for 11 days before taking part in the consecration. First, let us understand what are ‘yama’ and ‘niyama’ that were followed by Modi, said Venkatakrishnan.

He explained that yama and niyama are ethical guidelines mentioned in Astanga Yoga Sasthram. “Yama, niyama are the first two guidelines for yoga. Ahimsa (non-violence), truthfulness, asteya (not stealing), brahmacharya (celibacy), aparigraha (non-accumulation) come under yama. The second category of niyama comprises soucha (cleanliness of physical and mental self), santosha (happiness with contentment), tapas (penance), swadhyaya (study of inner self) and ishvaraparnidhana (surrender to divine power). These could be followed by an individual who is willing to equip himself in yoga,” he elaborated.

Not needed for PM

When asked whether Modi has to undergo yama and niyama to be part of the consecration, he said it was not necessary.

“Modi is participating in the consecration in the position of the Prime Minister of India. There is no need for any ritual to be practised by him as he is not the one who would perform the yagna or any other ritual connected with the consecration. He is like any other VIP who would take part in the function. Nevertheless, he takes the travel route mentioned in the epic and follows certain ascetic norms out of his interest. We have to welcome that,” said Venkatakrishnan.

On any reference given in any Vedas or ‘sastras’ related to rituals Modi is said to have been practising in the 11-day trip, he said, “Modi will remain a witness to the consecration and be present there as an elected representative. There is no reference to rituals one has to follow to be part of the function. He practises certain values, which he believes are being carried out for a great cause. So, we have to respect his belief.”

Relevance in Murugan’s land

Senior journalist R Rangaraj raises doubts about the claim that Modi’s trip follows the route mentioned in the epic. He also argues that the trip to the South Indian states ahead of the Ram temple consecration is directly connected to the political interests of the BJP and not for any national cause as claimed by the partymen.

There are no direct inscriptions or historical evidence that Ram visited so many temples in South India, Rangaraj told The Federal. “The establishment of Ram temple is considered an achievement of the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls," he said. "This idea might garner votes in north India, but might not yield the same results in south India. In January 2024, PM Modi had thrice visited the southern states and as elections get closer, he visits Tamil Nadu more frequently these days. He spent almost three weeks of January 2024 in the South.

"As the Vel Yatra, planned by the Tamil Nadu wing of the BJP, did not deliver great results as expected by the party, and Ganesh Chaturthi was also seen as a BJP rally for Tamil Nadu voters, Modi’s last leg effort in the name of Ram is very much a political trip.”

Little personal connect

He added that though Tamil Nadu has several temples and many pious people sticking to religious norms, the Ram temple consecration event lacks personal connection here.

“Rameswaram is a significant place mentioned in Ramayanam and even there Ram prays to Lord Siva. So, in Tamil Nadu, which is the land of Lord Murugan, the Lord Ram card being played by the BJP might not be an effective carrot to attract voters to the party," he said.

"Compared to the North Indian, states where Vaishnavism gains importance with one name, Ram, in the southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, Saivism and its various branches are relatively connected to people. All the six abodes of Lord Murugan are in Tamil Nadu. So, proximity and relevance factors directly affect the Ram connection,” Rangaraj explained.

“Invoking Hindu consciousness and getting votes are two different tales here."

Eyeing vote bank in TN

After Rangaraj gave a break-up of the spiritual complexities in the south, we spoke to a political science researcher who could brief us about the implications of Modi’s Ramayana route to get votes in the electoral race. We reached out to Alamu, a research scholar whose doctoral thesis was based on ‘Federalism and Dravidian Parties’.

She pointed out how the Modi trip was a significant move by the BJP to penetrate the vote bank in Tamil Nadu. “Whenever Modi visits South India, particularly Tamil Nadu, though he speaks highly of the Tamil language and quotes Tiruvalluvar, he does not receive the support he expects. This time, he chose to pick Ram to spread the oneness mantra before the Lok Sabha election," she said.

"Though in some pockets of Tamil Nadu, dominated by Brahmins, people would consider voting for the BJP, largely, the vote bank in Tamil Nadu is not ready to accept the ‘oneness’ preached by the BJP. Tamil Nadu is the land where multiculturalism and plurality have been in practice for years and thrive even now. So, the oneness ticket fails to attract the collective consciousness of the state. That’s why even religious, pious people still prefer the atheist parties compared to the Hindutva BJP,” she said.

Plan may backfire

She also said there are chances for the BJP’s attempt to kindle Hindu consciousness to backfire in the southern states. “Right from the 1960s, Tamil Nadu continues to be a pioneering state in deepening federalism in India. This state has always put its foot down and demanded its rights and on many occasions, like reservation policies and language policies, and the masses benefitted from them.

"That got state parties to remain in power and never allowed any national party to grow. Compared to religious sentiments, federalism fetches votes here as voters are direct beneficiaries. And, also, in recent years, people who faced issues like demonetisation, changing the name of laws into Hindi, conducting NEET exam might buy only a Hindutva identity, instead of their daily bread,” said Alamu.

Before starting on his trip, Modi, in a special message posted on his X handle, said God had chosen him as an instrument to represent all Indians at the consecration ceremony and also urged all Indians to celebrate the event as a ‘Deepavali’ in their homes.

Ravana as villain/victim

Alamu said there is a huge difference between the reasons, ways and means of celebration of festivals in the North and South Indian states. “Deepavali is a festival of lights in the northern states and they celebrate to welcome Ram to Ayodhya. An effigy of Ravanan is burnt before Deepavali whereas in states like Tamil Nadu, Ravanan is not looked down as a loser but as a victim.

"Though Deepavali has no direct religious relevance, it was also accepted and celebrated without a Ramayana connection," said Alamu.

"Here, invoking Hindu consciousness is different from getting votes. Both are different. So, I’m not sure whether the final ‘astra’ taken by Modi in the name of Ram will fetch votes from the south,” she added.