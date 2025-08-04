What is behind voter data row in Bihar and now Tamil Nadu? I Discussion

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made explosive allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), claiming to possess "open-and-shut proof" of institutional collusion with the BJP to manipulate electoral outcomes. The accusations come amid controversy over mass voter deletions in Bihar and ahead of crucial state elections. Election data scientist Dr. Pyare Lal Garg, political analyst Ashok Mishra, and governance expert Jayant Jigyasu examined the claims during a panel discussion.

Allegations of systematic electoral manipulation

Rahul Gandhi alleged his investigation uncovered discrepancies in voter rolls across two Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. The Congress leader claims the ECI refused to provide digital voter lists, forcing his team to manually digitize records where they reportedly found duplicate entries and missing legitimate voters.

The ECI dismissed the allegations as "baseless" in an official statement, instructing officials to disregard what it termed "irresponsible statements." The commission maintains it conducts elections impartially and transparently.

Bihar's voter list revision sparks controversy

Parallel to the Karnataka allegations, Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has drawn criticism for reportedly deleting over 94 lakh voters - significantly more than the ECI's official figure of 65 lakh deletions. Analysis suggests these deletions disproportionately affect Muslim-majority and SC/ST-dominated constituencies.

Dr. Garg highlighted inconsistencies in the ECI's methodology: "Between 2020-2024, Bihar's voter count inexplicably surged by 1 crore before these mass deletions. The commission's shifting categorization of voters raises serious procedural questions."

Legal challenges mount against electoral process

The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions challenging Bihar's SIR on August 12-13. Legal experts note this case could set important precedents regarding voter verification processes and documentation requirements.

Jayant Jigyasu explained the legal framework: "Voter deletions legally require Form 8 submissions by individuals. If the ECI cannot produce these documents for millions of deletions, it suggests procedural violations."

Historical context of electoral integrity concerns

Similar concerns about voter list manipulation emerged during:

The 2023 Karnataka assembly elections

The 2022 Uttar Pradesh local body polls

The 2020 Delhi assembly elections

In each instance, opposition parties documented cases of missing voters and questionable categorization of electors, though no substantive reforms resulted.

Political implications for upcoming elections

With Bihar elections approaching, the controversy carries significant political ramifications. The Congress plans to present its evidence during an August 5 protest in Bengaluru, where Rahul Gandhi will submit a formal memorandum to the ECI.

Ashok Mishra noted: "The coming weeks could prove pivotal for India's electoral integrity. Depending on what evidence emerges, we may see calls for systemic reforms to election oversight mechanisms."

Constitutional dimensions of voting rights

The panel emphasised that voting rights emanate from the Constitution, not government benevolence. Any mass alteration of voter rolls without proper documentation potentially violates constitutional protections.

Dr. Garg said, "The ECI is violating constitutional mandates under Articles 324-326. When an institution responsible for safeguarding democracy becomes suspect, it represents a fundamental crisis."

