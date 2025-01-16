Discussion: 'Rahul's words, though poorly worded, taken out of context'

In a historic shift, the Congress party inaugurated its new headquarters at 9A Kotla Marg, moving from its iconic 24 Akbar Road office. The event, graced by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, comes at a crucial time for the party as it faces significant political and organisational challenges.

This episode of Capital Beat, anchored by Neelu Vyas, brought together Puneet Nicholas Yadav, Senior Editor at The Federal, and senior journalist TK Rajalakshmi to discuss the implications of this move and its potential to reform the Congress's work culture amidst the political attacks it faces.

Rahul's statement: Controversy or a Misstep?

Rahul Gandhi’s speech during the inauguration stirred controversy when he remarked that Congress was fighting not just the BJP and RSS but “the Indian state itself”. BJP leaders, including JP Nadda and Nirmala Sitharaman, swiftly seized the statement, accusing him of undermining national institutions.

Puneet Nicholas Yadav explained, “Rahul Gandhi’s words, though poorly phrased, were taken out of context. He delineated between the government and the apparatus taken over by the RSS ideology. Unfortunately, BJP conflates criticism of the government with an attack on the nation itself.”

Echoing this sentiment, TK Rajalakshmi noted, “Rahul Gandhi’s critique was about institutional capture, not an anti-national statement. The BJP has a history of weaponizing criticism for political gain.”

BJP vs Congress Narrative

The panel discussed BJP’s calculated response, suggesting it was a distraction from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent controversial remarks about India’s independence. Puneet pointed out, “The BJP strategically avoided addressing Bhagwat’s comments and instead latched onto Rahul’s statement to shift the narrative.”

Rajalakshmi argued that BJP’s approach was predictable with elections around the corner. “Any Opposition critique is conflated with anti-national rhetoric, silencing valid concerns about governance,” she said.

Significance of 9A Kotla Marg

The new five-storeyed office represents more than just a physical relocation. “This is a moment of reckoning for Congress,” Rajalakshmi observed. “It signals the need for the party to unify its leadership and address organizational shortcomings.”

Puneet noted parallels with Congress’s past. “In 1978, when Congress moved to 24 Akbar Road, it was recovering from electoral losses and internal splits. The current scenario, though amplified, mirrors those challenges.”

New Office, New Culture?

Reports suggest the new office will streamline Congress’s operations, with distinct sections allocated for leadership and state in-charges. However, as Puneet emphasized, the move’s success depends on reforming the party’s functioning. “The real question is whether this new office will herald a reformed Congress or perpetuate the status quo,” he said.

Rajalakshmi added, “The Congress must demonstrate unity and purpose. The Bharat Jodo Yatra offered a glimpse of revival, but the party needs a robust strategy to stay relevant and effective.”

Road Ahead for Congress

As Congress marks a new chapter at 9A Kotla Marg, the challenges ahead are steep. From addressing internal inertia to leading the Opposition bloc, the party must leverage this moment for meaningful change.

Whether this move translates into electoral gains and a rejuvenated work culture remains to be seen. As Rajalakshmi concluded, “The building will survive, but will the party?”

