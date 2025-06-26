Kejriwal or Sisodia? Who is AAP's Rajya Sabha pick from Punjab

With AAP MP Sanjeev Arora winning the Ludhiana West by-election, the party has secured a tactical boost in Punjab — but it now faces a critical question: Who will replace him in the Rajya Sabha? The speculation had initially centered around AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, but he has firmly ruled himself out, reigniting internal debates on strategy and leadership optics.

Arora’s candidacy and its implications

The Aam Aadmi Party fielded Sanjeev Arora — its sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab — for the Ludhiana West by-poll. His candidature drew immediate flak from the opposition. The Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal alleged that Arora’s likely Assembly win would be used to vacate his Rajya Sabha seat, paving the way for Kejriwal's entry into Parliament.

The timing was suspicious, they said, as Kejriwal had lost his own seat in Delhi’s assembly polls held in February. With AAP also suffering a broader defeat in Delhi, critics argued this was a tactical move to reposition Kejriwal nationally through the upper house.

Kejriwal rules himself out

However, as the bypoll results were announced, Arvind Kejriwal made it clear that he would not be the one heading to Rajya Sabha. In a press conference, he said, “Kejriwal nahi jaa raha hai,” dispelling rumours of his return to the national stage via Punjab.

But that didn’t stop the speculations. “Now the options before the AAP are many in one way and too few in another,” remarked senior journalist Puneet Nicholas Yadav in his analysis.

Manish Sisodia in the mix

The next name doing the rounds is that of Manish Sisodia — AAP’s former Delhi Deputy CM and Kejriwal’s trusted aide. Sisodia is seen as a strong voice within and outside AAP, and many view him as the architect of the education reforms that once powered the party’s Delhi narrative.

Currently serving as AAP’s Punjab in-charge, Sisodia could be a strategic choice. He already has rapport with the Punjab cadre, and his nomination could placate regional dissatisfaction over Delhi’s perceived dominance in the state's political affairs.

Still, his legal baggage from the Delhi excise policy case — where both he and Kejriwal served time as undertrials — could make him a controversial pick. “There will still be allegations of the AAP trying to shield its senior leaders by making them MPs,” Yadav pointed out.

Punjab vs Delhi power struggle

The AAP’s Punjab unit, meanwhile, is pushing back. Leaders from the only state where AAP currently holds power are insisting that a local leader should be sent to Rajya Sabha. They argue that this would counter the narrative that Punjab is merely a stepping stone for Delhi’s political ambitions.

Many believe the Ludhiana West win should not be interpreted as blanket approval of Kejriwal’s control over Punjab. “This victory was largely propelled by a three-way split in the opposition votes,” said Yadav, noting that Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal together polled significantly more votes than AAP.

A possible wildcard

There’s also a wild card in the mix — Bhagwant Mann. While only a fringe section has floated the idea, some are speculating whether the AAP might consider sending the Punjab Chief Minister himself to the Rajya Sabha.

Mann is a seasoned orator and a mass leader, but his administration hasn’t drawn widespread praise. If replaced, it could even help AAP manage anti-incumbency in the run-up to the next Punjab elections, which are still two-and-a-half years away. “It’s an experiment the BJP has perfected—changing Chief Ministers without notice,” observed Yadav.

Final decision pending

Despite the chatter, no final decision will be made until Arora formally resigns from the Rajya Sabha. Once the vacancy is notified, a by-election will be scheduled. AAP's Political Affairs Committee is expected to deliberate, but insiders suggest the final call will, as always, rest with Kejriwal.

“Whoever it chooses will be AAP’s voice in the Rajya Sabha and a symbol of its future direction—whether rooted in Punjab or still led from Delhi,” concluded Yadav.

