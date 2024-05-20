- Home
What drove a young Chennai mother to suicide? Conversation with Dr Shanthi Ravindranath
How serious is the depression suffered by young mothers? In this podcast, The Federal speaks with renowned gynaecologist Dr Shanthi Ravindranath
Pramila Krishnan
20 May 2024 12:19 PM GMT (Updated:2024-05-20 13:00:48)
20 May 2024 12:19 PM GMT (Updated:2024-05-20 13:00:48)
Pramila Krishnan is Assistant Editor with The Federal. She is a multimedia journalist covering social issues, gender, and politics.
