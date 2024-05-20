The Federal
What drove a young Chennai mother to suicide? Conversation with Dr Shanthi Ravindranath

How serious is the depression suffered by young mothers? In this podcast, The Federal speaks with renowned gynaecologist Dr Shanthi Ravindranath

Pramila Krishnan
20 May 2024 12:19 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-05-20 13:00:48)


ChennaiSuicideDepressionmotherhood
Pramila Krishnan
Pramila Krishnan
Pramila Krishnan is Assistant Editor with The Federal. She is a multimedia journalist covering social issues, gender, and politics.
