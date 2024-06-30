- Home
- News
- Analysis
- States
- North
- South
- East
- West
- North-East
- Perspective
- Videos
- Education
- Entertainment
- Elections
- World Cup 2023
- Features
- Health
- Business
- Series
- NEET TANGLE
- Economy Series
- Earth Day
- Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
- India@75
- The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
- Liberalisation@30
- How to tame a dragon
- Celebrating biodiversity
- Farm Matters
- 50 days of solitude
- Bringing Migrants Home
- Budget 2020
- Jharkhand Votes
- The Federal Investigates
- The Federal Impact
- Vanishing Sand
- Gandhi @ 150
- Andhra Today
- Field report
- Operation Gulmarg
- Pandemic @1 Mn in India
- The Federal Year-End
- The Zero Year
- Premium
- Science
- Brand studio
- Home
- NewsNews
- Analysis
- States
States
- Loading...
- Perspective
Perspective
- Loading...
- Videos
Videos
- Loading...
- Entertainment
- ElectionsElections
- Sports
Sports
- Loading...
- Features
- BusinessBusiness
- Premium
Premium
- Loading...
x
Listen | T20 World Cup 2024 Review: How India won trophy
Also, what is the way forward in T20Is for India with the retirement of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja? Listen to the full podcast here.
Aprameya C
30 Jun 2024 3:30 PM GMT (Updated:2024-06-30 15:42:46)
30 Jun 2024 3:30 PM GMT (Updated:2024-06-30 15:42:46)
Aprameya C is an Associate Editor at The Federal.
Next Story