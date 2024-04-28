Gold prices are sparkling; read this before you rush to buy some

Over recent days, gold prices have been climbing steadily and hitting record highs.

On an upward trajectory, in Chennai, the price of 24-karat gold touched a high of ₹7,610 per gram last week. While investors who are holding gold either in physical form or through other investment avenues like gold bonds or exchange-traded instruments are celebrating, others are wondering whether they have missed the bus.

Gold price projections

The World Bank forecasts an average gold price of $1,950 per ounce in 2024 (approximately ₹5,736.71 per gram, at the rate of USD 1 = INR 83.4), there is the possibility of an increase in the future. The IMF expects an average gold price of $1,775 per ounce (approx ₹5,231 per gram) in 2024, based on global economic activity, inflation expectations, and financial market conditions.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co have made gold price estimates at $2,133 per ounce (approx ₹6,286 per gram) and $2,175 per ounce (approx ₹6,410 per gram), respectively, for this year. When this piece was written, the price of 24-carat gold was $2,337 per ounce (approx ₹6,887.4 per gram). (One ounce is 28.3495 gram).

If the IMF and World Bank’s predictions are right, then the price of gold might fall in the coming months, as the present price is far above the average price predicted.

Parallel highs

So, should you increase your investments in gold?

Any investment should be fundamentally based on one’s risk appetite and return expectation to reach the financial goal set for him or her. Any systematic investment should also be based on an asset allocation plan.

But most investors forget the asset allocation plan when they see a particular asset performing well over other assets. When gold prices increase they get lured to invest in gold, and when the equity market is hot, they get attracted to stocks.

Now, surprisingly, the Indian equity market is seeing new heights and, at the same time, we see the gold price also witness new peaks.

Apple to apple

Let us compare the return on equity investment and gold investment over the years.

The following tables provide the return on gold investment of 24-karat gold, and on Nifty, from the year 2000.