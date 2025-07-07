Buying gold? Go by how much your portfolio needs, not by bullion rate

Gold recently raced past Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams — then stumbled. Should you chase the rally, cash out, or sit tight? The glitter of gold often blinds investors, but the real key lies in allocation, not prediction.

On June 18 this year, 24-carat gold, including GST, surged to a record high of Rs 103,000 per 10 g (i.e., Rs 10,300 per gram) in Kolkata, driven by geopolitical tensions and strong investor demand.

As of June 30, 2025, gold prices had retreated by about Rs 5,600 from the peak to around Rs 93,000 per 10 g, with some analysts suggesting this is a possible peak and recommending to sell.

Investors in a fix

When the gold price was galloping, some investors felt that they had missed the bus. However investors who have already invested in gold are also in a dilemma whether to book profit or to hold or to add gold further to the portfolio.

But any decision to buy or to hold or to sell is basically based on the future price expectation and the level of exposure already held by an individual.

But who can accurately predict the future price of gold when lots of uncertainty exists in the political and economic landscape world over?

Trying to predict the price of gold or stocks is like trying to guess which way a cat will jump—except the cat is drunk, on fire, and riding a skateboard.

Asking someone to predict gold prices is like asking a weather reporter to forecast a coin toss during a hurricane. Market predictions are like horoscopes—vague, occasionally right, and always entertaining.

Ebb and flow

Here an attempt is made to help the investors to make informed decisions.

First, the price of gold does not move in any linear fashion. There are ups and downs.

Here are the calendar years in the past 50 years (since 1975) when the average annual price of 24 karat gold in India fell compared to the previous year: