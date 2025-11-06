With Modi, Shah and EC, Mamdani wouldn't have stood a chance in Bihar

In recording a scintillating electoral victory to make his way through to the office of the Mayor of New York City against all odds, Zohran Mamdani has felled even the world’s tormentor-in-chief, Donald Trump, and become the toast of the five continents.

Trump had mobilised the biggest captains of capital against the 34-year-old “democratic socialist” of Indian heritage, and threatened to cut federal funds as a gesture of intimidation.

But, in all likelihood, Mamdani would have cut no ice in Bihar, or even in a Patna Corporation election, if the likes of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were ranged against him. Also read: Why Mamdani’s New York win resonates well beyond the City — and the US Trump is clearly no match for the Wizards of India. For the Wizards, what counts, above all, is the cynicism of desire. Tainted polls Their mantra is to hold power at any price, even by subverting the very levers of fair voting, to be able to advance the ideological project of Hindu Rashtra, of which fattening big capital and nursing crony capitalism has become an integral part. The pretty much wholesale subversion of the electoral system, through conscious moves, becomes fairly clear from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s stunning press conference in New Delhi on November 5. The pretty much wholesale subversion of the electoral system, through conscious moves, becomes fairly clear from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s stunning press conference in New Delhi on November 5, in which, using extensive data and analysis, he showed, in a manner that even the blind could see, that the Haryana Assembly election of October 2024 was rigged beyond belief, evidently on instruction from the top, to ensure the defeat of the Congress party. Also read: Can US-type presidential term limit work for Indian PM, CMs? The EC’s response has been no less stunning for its dissimulation that the Congress had not complained at the time. Are complaints even possible when the practice of suppressing relevant data has been set in vogue, or when pertinent information is not released when it would matter? Onus on the EC The national poll body seems to forget all too easily that, under our Constitution, the onus is on it, as the impartial referee, to deliver to the citizens and the nation a clean election in every respect, and thus maintain faith in the democratic order. This onus does not lie on political parties. Tainted polls are no polls, but the ‘beauty’ of the Chief Election Commissioner's (CEC) monumental efforts in recent times seems to be to benefit a particular party. The past two CECs and their colleagues were selected by a government-loaded panel after the Chief Justice of India was removed from the process through a change in the law in December 2022. Naturally, the election daddies have since conducted themselves as if their actions were required to be in fulfilment of the mandate given to them by the government.