Priest-PM Modi is 'Hinduising' the state and 'stateising' the religion

The upcoming general elections are set to establish a new relationship between the Indian constitutional democratic state and ‘Sanatana Dharma’ – a phrase used by the Sangh Parivar to define its version of Hinduism.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is playing a skillful role to de-secularise the Indian state with the conscious support of the massively-grown monopoly capitalist class of western India. Quite consciously and systematically, the film industry has also been integrated into the whole process of de-secularisation of the nation-state. Three networks – the RSS-BJP combine and the state institutions under its control, the monopoly capitalist class, and the cinema industry – have joined hands to use temples against schools, which are a natural ally of modern democracy. Ideally, it is schools that run the state. But it won’t be long before temples replace schools in charting the future of the nation. The PM who is a ‘priest’ The process took a new turn with the prime minister's inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The event wasn’t just well-timed, coming days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, but saw an enormous participation of people from all walks of life. The magnitude of the whole affair stopped the Left-wing intelligentsia and secular parties like the Congress and the Left in their tracks. Their old methodology failed to give them a clue on how to respond to the development or take the next step forward. It was a unique event where a prime minister, hailing from the OBC community, consecrated the idol (of Ram Lalla) in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. This gave Modi the dual identity of a Prime Minister and a ‘priest’, something that India had not seen so far. RSS caught surprised Even though the RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the BJP, wouldn’t have traditionally allowed the prime minister to take up the double role, the organisation clearly did not see it coming. It was evident that Modi, who rose through the ranks – from a grassroots worker to the most influential figure in the party – now has an iron grip on all matters. After the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Modi appears to have taken over the position of priest with his own ideological operation. Just before the consecration of the temple on January 22, 2024, he made an 11-day tour of temples of South and North India. He declared that he was fasting for 11 days to "purify" himself. He performed all sorts of rituals in several temples. Even after the temple consecration, he continued with his ritual performance in many temples.