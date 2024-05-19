The Federal
SC ruling on NewsClick editor arrest may negate any bid for re-arrest

19 May 2024 3:46 AM GMT
Prabir Purkayastha of NewsClick
Giving bail to NewsClick editor Prabir Purkayastha, a Supreme Court bench made a scathing observation at the manner in which he was arrested last October, without being given the ground of arrest or even a copy of the FIR. File photo

There's a sharp a distinction between grounds of arrest and reasons for arrest; how was Prabir Purkayastha supposed to defend himself if he was not given a written communication of the grounds of arrest?

About the AuthorArvind Narrain
Arvind Narrain is a lawyer and writer based in Bengaluru.
