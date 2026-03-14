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Near-miss in Jammu: Who failed to protect Farooq Abdullah and why?
14 March 2026 6:20 AM IST
A point-blank attack on Farooq Abdullah in Jammu exposes glaring holes in Z+ security, sparking demands for accountability from J&K administration and New Delhi
A vicious assassination attempt was recently made on the life of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah during a wedding reception in Jammu city. Fortunately, he escaped unharmed thanks to the swift and timely intervention of his National Security Guard (NSG) personnel, who were on high alert to ensure his protection.
Chain of violence
Even more than this, the factors, however remotely linked to such incidents, deserve to be figured out and fixed, so as to eliminate every possibility of their recurrence in future, because it may entail carrying the likely scars brought by sheer indifference or complacency for a long time to come. And, since there are umpteen precedents of cold-blooded targeted killings and abductions of politically active persons and public servants since 1989 to last year’s horrific Pulwama massacre.
If in Pulwama, tourists were left undefended, in the case of the highly-protected Farooq Abdullah, gaps or glitches in securing the venue of his visit are too conspicuous to be condoned.
Mercy of God
Unlike in Abdullah’s time as CM, J&K is no longer a full state today and its security right from the country’s frontiers to the province’s deep recess is now Delhi’s responsibility. The local government, led by Farooq’s son Omar Abdullah today, is virtually a bystander in matters related to law and order.
Hate-stokers
The task before Modi and Shah is to call out the BJP’s love for overt or covert hate, which is taking root in the hearts of the party’s many adherents before it is too late.
(The Federal seeks to present views and opinions from all sides of the spectrum. The information, ideas or opinions in the articles are of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Federal)