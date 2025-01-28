Why you should pick National Pension System over Unified Pension System

The government has notified the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), a scheme announced months ago, in the wake of concerted demands from government employees around the country to revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), abandoning the National Pension Scheme in force since January 1, 2004, for all those who joined the Central government service on that day or afterward. Most state governments have since also migrated their new employees to the NPS, seeing the OPS as an unaffordable luxury.

Both UPS and NPS are less generous to employees than the OPS had been but are more sustainable, from the government’s perspective, than the OPS. Most employee unions would clamour, once again, for OPS. The more realistic course is to make a rational choice between UPS and NPS. Since UPS offers protection against inflation, many would be tempted to reach for that umbrella but retirees would be better off sticking with the NPS.

Governments and pension

Sustainability of a government pension might sound strange — after all, the government can always borrow to find the resources to pay for anything it pleases.

There are serious limits on how much a state government can borrow, and often, states fail to honour pension commitments on time. Former employees of state transport corporations, for example, find that the corporation would prioritise buying fuel to keep their buses running, over paying pensions, with the state government, implicit guarantor of the pension, incapable of bailing the corporations out.

Even for the Centre, it is not the case that there are no constraints on borrowing. High levels of borrowings can cause macroeconomic stress, leading to inflation, rating agency disapproval and a rise in the cost of borrowing, leading to higher costs of borrowing for companies.

Pension burden

Ever since successive pay commissions began to raise civil service pay to bring it to market parity, and pensions of past employees were revised upwards to bring them up to 50 per cent of the new, Pay Commission-recommended pay slabs for serving employees of equivalent rank, the pension burden has turned significant.

Governments have to squarely face the question: Is paying pensions the best way to spend scarce government funds, so as to maximize collective welfare? What if pension payments are made at the expense of, say, defence outlays or R&D vital to maintaining strategic autonomy in a world of hegemonic big powers?

Paying for pension

This is why the government introduced funded pensions for civil servants as has been the norm for decades in many rich countries. This would put an end to the practice of dipping into current revenues to pay for past as well as serving employees.

Today, in Britain, even the pensions of its armed forces personnel are funded, jointly by the soldiers during their service and by the government. The government, in addition, sets aside money for a top-up, in case the pension payout fails to neutralize the effect of inflation. It is this model the government has adopted for the UPS.

How do they match

The NPS and the UPS are funded pensions, without the need for the government to dip into current revenue to pay pensions.

How do benefits under the two systems compare?









