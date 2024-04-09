RM Veerappan obituary: The architect of MGR’s legacy, from films to politics

As the election fervour heated up the already-scorching Chennai summer, a man who played a significant role in shaping Tamil Nadu politics passed away in the city on April 9, at the ripe old age of 98.

RM Veerappan — or RMV, as he is fondly called — made a profound impact on the state’s social fabric by nurturing the growth of MG Ramachandran, whose legacy continues to hold sway over Tamil Nadu’s milieu even three decades after his passing.

RVM played a significant role in shaping MGR’s film as well as political career. But to limit his contributions to that would be a disservice, if not an injustice, to his expansive life, which is a rich history in itself.

Early years

During his over 50-odd years in public life, RMV left an indelible mark on Tamil cinema and politics unlike any other leader, significantly shaping the course of both. And yet, throughout his career, RMV remained a simple, approachable man, perhaps taking immense pride in his humble origins.

RMV’s journey to prominence was fraught with challenges and obstacles. Born as the last of six children to his parents in Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu, RMV faced adversity from a young age. His father’s demise when he was just a toddler led to him being accused of bringing bad luck to the family. Somu Pillai, married to RMV’s elder sister, took him under his wing, providing both a source of care and conflict.

As a child, RMV was mischievous and often found himself in trouble, enduring harsh punishments from his uncle. Despite that, his mischievous nature persisted, leading his family to consider sending him to either Burma (now Myanmar) or Malaysia to work as a Man Friday — a customary practice then for young men who showed no sign of growth — to assist Tamils living and doing business in those countries. However, RMV’s life took a different turn when he discovered his love for theatre.

The crossroads

The story goes that RMV’s chance to opt for theatre over Malaysia came when his sister invited him to join her on a visit to a temple at Kundrakudi. However, when she found the company of some neighbours, she suggested that he return to his uncle’s shop where he was working.

Standing at the crossroads, RMV pondered his future. Two paths diverged from where he stood — one leading to Nachiyarpuram, where he would have to work at his uncle’s shop until the Malaysia trip materialized. The other path led to Karaikudi, where the Bala Shanmugananda Sabha, a renowned drama troupe run by the TKS brothers, was camped.

Despite the risks of rejection at the drama troupe, RMV chose the road less travelled. He opted for the path that would inscribe his name in history. His keen interest in various aspects of running a drama troupe, coupled with his experience, would soon propel him to great heights.

Meeting with MGR

In October 1953, RMV’s life took a significant turn when he met MGR, a meeting he would later recall “life-changing”. This encounter not only changed their lives but also reshaped the landscape of Tamil cinema and, eventually, its politics. Following their initial meeting, MGR recruited RMV as the manager of his drama troupe, a role in which RMV excelled. Even in this managerial position, RMV demonstrated foresight in building MGR’s image and expanding his reach.

RMV’s influence extended to MGR’s film career, notably in the production of Nadodi Mannan, a film that marked the debut of Pattukottai Kalyanasundaram, later celebrated as the “People’s Poet”. RMV was determined to include the iconic song Kaadu Velainthenna in the film. But when Banumathi initially refused to shoot at a certain location, MGR was prepared to drop the song.

An iconic song

However, RMV understood the song’s potential impact on the audience and negotiated a compromise with Banumathi to shoot it. This decision marked the launch of Pattukottai Kalyanasundaram in Tamil cinema. Nadodi Mannan was also the first film to feature the DMK’s flag in its title cards.

The song has remained popular because MGR’s fans and followers believe the actor outlined his vision of good governance within its lyrics. Kalyanasundaram, a well-known Dravidian and Marxist ideologue, took a strong pro-poor stance in the song. Nadodi Mannan was a significant moment in MGR’s film and political career, with RMV playing a significant role in its success.

However, RMV’s contributions did not end there.

Transition to film production

Another pivotal moment in RMV’s cinematic journey was his transition to film production. In 1963, he produced Deiva Thaai, starring MGR, which became a commercial success and marked the beginning of Sathya Movies. Over the years, Sathya Movies produced several successful films, including Baasha, which achieved cult status in South Indian cinema.

While RMV produced only six films for MGR, starting with Nadodi Mannan, he diligently used cinema as a vehicle to craft a larger-than-life image of MGR. From Nadodi Mannan to Ulagam Sutrum Vaaliban, RMV persuaded MGR to make decisions that transcended immediate success, enriching Tamil cinema by introducing icons like Pattukottai Kalyanasundaram and K Balachander. RMV’s passion for drama and acting cultivated a strong sense of quality cinema, benefiting both him and Sathya Movies.

Foray into politics

RMV’s political journey was equally remarkable, shaped by his early association with Periyar and CN Annadurai. Joining the TKS drama troupe early in life, RMV imbibed the ideals of the self-respect movement and became a follower of Periyar.

Alongside another Periyarist, Rama Subbaiah, RMV spread the ideals of the Dravidian movement in the neighborhood, eventually landing in the company of eminent leaders. In his early twenties, RMV joined Periyar as an assistant, impressing Periyar with his diligence and sincerity.

Despite his initial foray into politics, RMV was drawn back to theatre, which led him to CN Annadurai. Annadurai, recognizing RMV’s potential, encouraged him to stay with MGR, understanding the latter’s political aspirations. RMV played a crucial role in shaping MGR’s political career, facilitating key meetings and becoming instrumental in forming the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK), later known as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

After MGR

During MGR’s tenure as chief minister, RMV was a key figure in the party, overseeing its affairs and ensuring its smooth functioning, particularly during MGR’s absence following an assassination attempt. After MGR’s passing in 1987, RMV played a pivotal role in stabilizing the party and ensuring a smooth transition of power to J Jayalalithaa.

Eventually, RMV parted ways with the AIADMK after his relationship with Jayalalithaa soured. He went on to establish another political party, but it did not achieve the same level of success he experienced alongside MGR. Nevertheless, this does not diminish his significance in Tamil Nadu’s political history.

(The writer is grateful to R Kannan, author of ‘MGR: A Life’ and ‘Anna: The Life and Times of CN Annadurai’, for his help in penning this piece)